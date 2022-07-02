Johnny Depp will be part of the birthday celebrations of his lawyer Camille Vásquez | Famous
Ed Owen, boyfriend of the law expert, prepared a party for her in London, where he lives, and also has prepared a series of activities to celebrate it, reported TMZ.
Camille Vásquez will celebrate with trips and concerts
The lawyer and her boyfriend will first go to Wimbledon, they will attend the concerts of Elton John and The Rolling Stone, detailed the medium.
They will also travel to Prague to enjoy the presentation of Jeff Beck, who shares the stage with Johnny Deppa show that will take place on July 11, five days after Camille’s birthday.
It is unknown if the Hollywood actor has any surprises prepared for him on stage.
The friendship of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp
The lawyer of Hispanic origin became famous due to the brave way in which she defended the actor during the defamation trial against Amber Heard, as well as for the loving way she treated him.
Speculation about a romance arose in the middle of the trial, but Vásquez denied it and revealed that he had a partner.
In an interview with Raúl de Molina for El Gordo y La Flaca, Camille explained the type of relationship they have.
“He was going through something very difficult […] I have known him (for) many now, more than four years, he’s my friend, but he’s also my customer firstthis case was the most important for him, it was an honor for me to be able to represent him”.
She added that as a Hispanic woman she likes to express her support for her clientele: “I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I I like to hug and touch people“. But before the comment of Raúl de Molina on whether included kissesthe lawyer denied between laughs: ” kisses notbut I do give him a hug because he needed it,” he clarified about Johnny Depp.