Johnny Depp: the new figure to be paid by the actor for the trial against Amber Heard | FAME

The trial between Johnny Depp Y actress Amber Heard It ended several weeks ago and although many thought that this story had ended, there are still some details to be fulfilled. And it is that the remembered protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” You still have to pay a set amount to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). For what reason?

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard it became one of the most mediatic and commented processes all over the world for several weeks.

it was the past June 1 when the court jury fairfaix (Virginia, United States) declared to Amber Heard responsible for defamation against the American actor Johnny Depp for an opinion column he published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018.

Heard and Depp are two renowned actors (Photo: AFP)

For this reason the actress had to pay 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine; however, this amount was lowered to $350,000.

But she has not been the only one who has been forced to pay a large sum of money as part of this trial, well, Johnny Depp You will also have to pay. For what concept? Here we explain it to you.

JOHNNY DEPP’S DEBT TO THE ACLU

After the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard there are still some bills to pay and who knows it better than anyone is the American actor who will have to pay a large amount of money.

As reported by the portal newsweekthe actor must now pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) the amount of 38,000 dollars in attorneys’ fees to comply with a subpoena for evidence that was used at trial.

For its part, the portal lawandcrime pointed out that the award amounted to less than half of the fees requested by the ACLU.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in February 2015 (Photo: Tiziana Fabi / AFP)

“Lawyers, like taxes, are a fact of life.”said the judge of the Manhattan Supreme Court, Arthur Engoron -according to the aforementioned medium- adding that the authority revealed at the top of the audience that he is a member of the ACLU.

But that was not all, well, the lawyer of the ACLU, Stephanie Teplin pointed out that $86,253.26 it was “a reasonable reimbursement for production costs and expenses”, according to the portal lawandcrime.

It also specifies that Teplin assured that the actor searched for thousands of documents of approximately six years and “New York law provides for reimbursement of expenses to a third party in litigation”.

THE NEW NUMBER THAT JOHNNY DEPP MUST PAY

The telecinco portal indicates that once this request was received, the actor’s lawyers presented, in June, an appeal requesting not to disburse the amount established by the ACLU.

It also adds that in the current month the judge of the Manhattan Supreme Court, Arthur Engoronhas ordered that the film actor pay the American Civil Liberties Union the amount of $38,000. This information was also reported by the portal La Vanguardia.

Given this, Jessica Meyers of Brown Rudnicklawyer of Johnny Depp did not hesitate to point out that this amount is “exorbitant and unreasonable”, as reported by Telecinco.