Johnny Depp sentenced to pay $38,000 for evidence he used in Amber Heard’s trial

A month after winning the libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp now has to pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 38,000 dollars (36,500 euros) in concept of lawyers’ fees to comply with some tests that were used in the trial, a judge has ruled.

as collected NewsweekDuring the trial, the ACLU demanded $86,000 from Depp in reimbursement for production expenses, arguing that the reimbursement was for the “considerable expense expended in responding to onerous citations filed by Mr Depp of an underlying action to which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are a party.”

ACLU attorney Stephanie Teplin said the $86,000 was reasonable, as Depp reportedly requested thousands of documents over a six-year period. as evidence to use in the defamation trial. Depp’s lawyers filed an appeal in early June, refusing to pay the $86,000.





On Friday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, ruled that the ACLU should receive $38,000 from Johnny Depp, less than half of what was requested.

One of Depp’s attorneys, Jessica Meyers, stated that the original ACLU request was “exorbitant and unreasonable”. For its part, an ACLU spokesman wrote: “We are pleased that the Court has recognized that the ACLU complied with Mr. Depp’s requests and did so at great cost.”

While Depp now has to pay $38,000 to the ACLU, Heard must pay Depp $8.35 million in damages, a figure that Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, has publicly stated the actress cannot afford. Heard has announced that he plans to appeal.