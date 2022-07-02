ANDin 1995, Johnny Depp He spoke about his multiple tattoos and assured that each one represents facets throughout his life. Now the actor has made a new one and has shown the process in a video that he has published on his networks. This time, the new drawing of him will be on the wrist of his left arm.

“For me, it’s like a diary: they all represent different moments in my life,” Depp told Washington Post. “If you see them, that’s one thing, but if I explain them to you, it would be like walking you through my diary.”

In that interview, Depp He said that he got his first tattoo when he was 17 years old, when he wanted to form a rock band.

“I was a high school dropout, got my first tattoo at 17, played rock and roll. That was just the chain of events,” he said. Deppwho has now documented many important moments in his life through tattoos.

Johnny Depp premieres tattoo on his arm: What has been done?

Here we tell you some of the 37 tattoos that the actor has been sent to do

Cherokee Tribe

On his upper right arm is Johnny’s first tattoo, which is the statement “Cherokee Tribe” which was done when he was 17 years old. The tatoo was done to honor his Native American heritage, as his great-grandmother was Cherokee.

Betty Sue

On Johnny’s left arm, he has a heart with the name of Betty Sue, which is the name of Johnny’s mother. Depp, who passed away on May 20, 2016, due to a long illness. However, the tattoo was done in 1988, long before her death.

Lily-Pink

Johnny’s chest is tattooed with the name of his and Vanessa Paradis’ firstborn daughter, Lily Rose Depp.

“My daughter made me understand, she helped me understand why there is life and why I must live, and why I wake up in the morning and why I want to continue on this fun path I’m on,” she once said. Depp to the Philadelphia. Inquirer. “I almost feel like I didn’t really have a life before. That I didn’t really live.

Wino Forever

Perhaps one of Johnny’s most famous is “WIN FOREVER“, dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryderwhom he began dating in 1990. The couple met while filming Edward Scissorhands and quickly fell in love. However, they did not last, and Depp he ended up inking his brand of love in 1993 after their split.

The Brave

Johnny’s right forearm has a peculiar design: a man with his mouth sewn shut and a question mark above his head. The design is the logo of The Bravea 1997 independent film that Depp co-wrote and directed. He introduced Johnny as a Native American named Raphael who agrees to be killed as part of a snuff movie, directed by the character of Marlon Brando.

Jack Sparrow Tattoo

Johnny’s sparrow tattoo on his right arm is very similar to the one his character from Pirates of the Caribbean, Jack Sparrow, except Johnny’s sparrow flies towards him, and in the tatoo it flies away. It’s probably due to Johnny’s love by his son Jackborn 2002. Johnn allegedly said that “you always want me to come back to you.”

number 3

“I like number 3,” said Johnny to The Post. Johnny has also said that the number is “magical” to him, which is why he has the design on his left hand. He also has a number 3 on his left arm.

death is certain

Johnny he supposedly has a skull and crossbones on his right leg with the words “death is certain”.