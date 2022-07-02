Johnny Depp must pay $ 38,000 for the evidence he used in the trial against Amber Heard

New turn of events a month after the end of the defamation trial that confronted Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for weeks. The interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean now he has to pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) $38,000 in attorneys’ fees to comply with evidence used at trial. This has been ruled by a judge, as pointed out Newsweek.

A month ago we learned that, although the judge ruled that both interpreters had defamed each other after their breakup, Heard would be the one who would take the worst part. The actress will have to pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million in fines, while Johnny Depp will have to pay Heard $2 million to compensate damages. However, now the aforementioned medium says that the trial will also be very expensive for Depp.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the trial Other sources

Early in the high-profile trial, the ACLU demanded $86,000 from Depp in reimbursement for production expenses, arguing that the reimbursement was for “considerable expense spent responding to onerous subpoenas filed by Mr. Depp for an underlying action in the that neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties. This was reported by ACLU attorney Stephanie Teplin, who said the $86,000 was more than reasonable, considering the actor had requested thousands of documents over six years as evidence to use in the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

This did not make much grace to Depp and his entourage. In fact, his lawyers filed an appeal in early June, alleging that they refuse to pay the $86,000 that the ACLU is asking for from their client. However, on Friday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that the ACLU should receive a large amount of money from Depp. Although initially it was 86,000 dollars, Engoron has finally ruled a sentence of 38,000 dollars.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before their separation, in 2015 AFP

Jessica Meyers, one of Johnny’s attorneys, stated that the ACLU’s original request was “extortionate and unreasonable.” For her part, a spokesperson for the organization showed her enthusiasm for Depp’s conviction. “We are pleased that the Court has recognized that the ACLU complied with Mr. Depp’s requests and did so at great cost,” said the aforementioned spokesman.

While Depp now has to pay $38,000 for the requested documents, the actress from Aquaman must pay Depp $8.35 million in damages. From Heard’s defense they assure that the actress does not have enough money to pay that amount. That is why Amber Heard has announced that she plans to appeal the sentence.

