John Williams’ most iconic soundtracks

the historical composer John Williamsone of the most important and iconic in the film industry, announced that will retire after his collaboration in Indiana Jones 5, with 90 years of age and with more than 6 decades creating some of the most popular soundtracks of the seventh art.

“I am currently working on indiana jones 5, which I think Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, announced that it will be his last film. Then I thought, If Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too.” commented the famous musician.

read also


post image

Celebrating 100 years of Nosferatu: this weekend the European Film Festival returns with a face-to-face and online version