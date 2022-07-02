John Williams’ most iconic soundtracks

the historical composer John Williamsone of the most important and iconic in the film industry, announced that will retire after his collaboration in Indiana Jones 5, with 90 years of age and with more than 6 decades creating some of the most popular soundtracks of the seventh art.

“I am currently working on indiana jones 5, which I think Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, announced that it will be his last film. Then I thought, If Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too.” commented the famous musician.

Successful collaboration with Steven Spielberg

Williams’ work has been marked by his collaboration with great film directors, such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Chris Columbus. The composer was behind the soundtracks of Jaws, Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park and Harry Potterall considered key pieces of pop culture.

Spielberg himself noted that Williams himself was the most significant contributor to the success of his career. “Without John Williams, bikes don’t really fly.” about your alliance for ET

John Williams won five Oscars, of a total of 52 nominations, only surpassed in that item by Walt Disney. He has composed the soundtrack for more than 100 films, as well as works for television shows and series, and his own musical catalogue.

The soundtrack of our lives

Probably the most recognizable film music in history. In 2005, his work on the soundtrack of starwars was selected by the American Film Institute as the greatest musical work in American cinema. Precisely for the delivery of Star Wars The Empire Strikes Backintroduced the famous Imperial March as a theme for the Galactic Empire and, mainly, for Darth Vader.

Williams’s work on Superman, for the tape of the iconic DC Comic superhero, earned him two Grammy Awards. The film, starring Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brandoand for which Williams was again nominated for an Oscar, was perfectly musicalized in what meant a before and after for the cinema and its relationship with the comic industry.

Certainly the music of Shark It made more than one viewer’s hair stand on end, becoming an icon sound of horror movies. This successful film and its memorable music marked the beginning of the fruitful collaboration between Steven Spielberg and John Williams. It earned him his second Oscar (the first for Best Original Soundtrack) and his first BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy awards.

“The musical themes had to combine a feeling of admiration and fascination for the overwhelming happiness and emotion of seeing dinosaurs alive”Williams commented for his work on JurassicPark. “With Jurassic Park, Williams had the opportunity to combine each of his most dominant songwriting styles of the 1990s into a single soundtrack. And in that process, He managed to create a material with a magically cohesive core that is extremely powerful in the film.” Filmtracks review. Without a doubt, one of the most nostalgic sounds of that decade.

During his work in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s StoneWilliams created several leitmotifs, highlighting the pieces Voldemort and HogwartsY Hedwigs Theme, the most recognized sound of the saga, and that was only incorporated into the final material as “an extra that would please everyone”. Williams’ contributions to the franchise continued with the films. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Y Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.