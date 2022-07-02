Jennifer Lopez: the manicure dedicated to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is over the moon and the reason has a name and a surname: Ben Affleck. Deeply in love, the two sweethearts are not only one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, but also one of the most romantic. A few months ago, in fact, it was Ben who surprised Jennifer Lopez with a giant green engagement ring.

A few days ago, however, it was Jen who opted for a grand gesture. A real statement, carried on the nails. On the other hand, you know, Jennifer Lopez and her nude manicure are a must when it comes to love and marriage proposals.

This time, however, the singer wanted to add a extra detail to her classic neutral nail art. On the index, in fact, the pop star sports a very particular golden decoration. Could it be some rehearsal for the manicure ahead of the wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and the nail art dedicated to Ben Affleck

Work of Tom Bachik, Jen’s trusted nail artist, la manicure sported by the singer couldn’t be sweeter. Brilliant in contrast with the nude enamel, in fact, two simple letters in Gothic characters stand out.

A J and a B, flaunted – certainly not by chance – on the ring finger of the left hand. The same one that hosts the sumptuous engagement ring. Understanding the meaning of Jennifer Lopez’s manicure is certainly not difficult.

It is obviously a tribute to the boyfriend Ben Affleck and their love. This is confirmed by another, almost imperceptible, detail. In fact, a small heart appears right next to the golden decoration.

The hidden message behind Jennifer Lopez’s manicure is more than clear. From the choice of the left hand to that of decorating the “finger of the ring”, to the well-known choice of nude – Jen’s favorite enamel color to enhance engagement rings – it is clear that Jennifer couldn’t be more in love with this.

