Jada Pinkett spoke again of Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock

After months of the scandal that starred the husbands Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, after the actor slapped the comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony for making an offensive joke about his wife, it is Jada who now revives the subject and asks for a reconciliation between the two men.

The statement was made in the middle of Pinkett’s show called Red Table Talk, in which she spoke about alopecia, a condition that she suffers from and for which the comedian’s joke arose at the ceremony. At the end of the chapter, the actress took the opportunity to talk about the incident at this year’s Oscars, highlighting the need for an apology and reconciliation between Rock and Smith.

“Now, onto Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile.”, were the words of Jada Pinkett in her program, making direct reference to the incident.

Subsequently, the actress stated that the world “needed” them, that is, both Smith and Rock, and continued to give some clues about her relationship with her husband, after the rumors about divorce continued to be latent.

“With the current state of the world, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, which is continue to discover this thing we call life together.”affirmed the actress, affirming that together with Will they would continue trying to continue with their relationship.

This is not the first time that the actress refers to the incident at the Oscars, even in an interview with the US Weekly media, Jada Pinkett, stated that Smith’s action was not validated, in fact, she mentioned that it was an embarrassing moment and did not hesitate to classify her husband’s action as exaggerated. In addition, the repercussion that this caused in social networks for the family.

“I never said that I needed protection, it happened in the fire of action and he was the one who exaggerated. I did not do it and I would not do it in any way ”, Pinkett noted for U.S. Weekly. However, despite the image that Smith left that day, Pinkett assured that she is not upset with him, but that she did make it clear that she did not approve of his reaction.

Although Jada’s first reaction was in a message on her social networks. “This is a season of healing and I am here for it”was the concise message that Jada left on the social network, but that immediately all her fans and entertainment friends fervently praised.

Alopecia was diagnosed in 2018, and since then it has been a “cold water bucket” in his life, the truth is that in recent years he has decided to accept his condition and see the beautiful things that, even with this situation, he can live.

For this reason, in 2021 he had no qualms about shaving, with the aim of looking at his illness and deciding that it would not rule his life. In addition, he saw in this action a strategy with which to avoid uncomfortable questions, as well as criticism from other people.