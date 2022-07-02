Jada Pinkett Smith finally speaks out on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

After Will Smith’s attack on the comedian and presenter of the Oscars, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett chose to remain on the sidelines and not make any statements about it. After all, the one who gave the slap was her partner, not her. Now, more than two months after the incident, the actress has decided to speak openly about the attack for the first time.

Pinkett says she is hopeful and confident that her husband and Rock will be able to resolve the incident and reconcile, considering that they both had a good relationship before the assault. This slap has cost Smith his expulsion from all events at the Hollywood Academy for a decade, a measure considered excessive by many.

Smith has been banned from all Hollywood Academy events for ten years



FILE PHOTO: Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo BRIAN SNYDER / Reuters

It was during an episode of your show Red Table Talkissued on Facebook Watch, in which he has assured that “my great hope is that these intelligent and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile.”

In this episode they discussed the issue of Pinkett’s alopecia, a condition that Chris Rock had the idea to mock at the Oscars and why her husband did what he did. The comedian compared her to the character in the 1997 film GI Jane, for which Demi Moore shaved off her. This caused Will Smith to lose his temper with a live assault broadcast to millions of people.





“While that’s going on, Will and I are still doing what we’ve been doing for the last 28 years, which is nothing more than trying to keep discovering this thing called life together,” the actress added. Pinkett said during the show that they needed each other “more than ever.”

The actress assures that since the incident she has received many expressions of support and affection



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars DPA

The actress assures that since the incident she has received many expressions of support and affection for her alopecia. “Given what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have contacted me with stories about her,” she said. Pinkett added that the hardest thing about her illness is that it “comes and goes,” so you never know if her hair is going to fall out again at any moment.