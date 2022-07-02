Jack Nicholson learned as an adult that his sister was his real mother

american actor Jack Nicholson He is one of the most relevant artists in the history of cinema. Without a doubt, his personal life is also comparable to the great movies he starred in: he found out as an adult that the one he considered his sister was his real mother.

His personal history met her in parallel when he was forging his career in the film industry. In the year 1954, Jack Nicholson finished his high school studies, and went on vacation to The Angels. There he looked for administrative work in the Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

read also



Jack Nicholson lamented the death of Kobe Bryant: I was used to seeing him, talking to him







This is what Jack Nicholson looks like at 81





That wasn’t really what he was looking for, but he was in the right environment. At the time, she was getting paid to receive and sort letters from Tom and Jerry fans. With the earnings he studied dramatic art. He met the director and producer Roger Corman, and time later, he gave him a role in the movie The Cry Baby Killer, in 1958.

After several small projects, his cinematographic takeoff was in 1969 in the film Easy Rider. However, this film was not only his arrival in Hollywood, but at that moment Jack Nicholson he also discovered the reality of his life.

Jack Nicholson’s real mother

For those dates, Jack Nicholson He found out that who he thought was his older sister was actually his mother. The first hint of her was in 1954, when she wanted to get her driver’s license, and she found out she didn’t have a birth certificate. At that time, she was given a provisional certificate stating that she had been born on April 22, 1937.

In 1963 he passed away june Nicholson, whom the artist considered as his older sister. However, years later they told him that she was his real mother. They had never told him about it because of the family environment. Who thought they were her parents, Ethel May Y John, they were his grandparents.

As it became known, June Nicholson She was 17 years old when she got pregnant. Jack Nicholson, and she wasn’t sure who the father was. The young woman hid the pregnancy, and once she gave birth, her mother adopted the child as her own.

It is worth noting that the American actor knew the whole truth when he turned 37 years old. Due to his success, the media wanted to know more about his life, and his story, and a journalist did a rigorous investigation in the magazine Time, revealing the whole truth. The documentary Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson, they speak of the origins of the artist.