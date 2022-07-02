Medicine students.

The dedication that future residents have to employ to be able to tackle the MIR exam preparation It implies leaving aside some personal issues, among which affective and loving relationships can be included. This has been stated by a medical student on his social networks, which he has described as “toxicity” teaching that “destroys personal and affective development”.

These statements accompanied a video of MIR advice in which they insisted on not falling in love during the preparation of the test, thus unleashing controversy and debate on Twitter: Is it compatible to have a partner and study medicine? “Medical students are those people capable of leaving love and relationships in order to study,” some of them write indignantly.

Medical students are those people capable of leaving love and relationships in order to study. The toxicity of a teaching that destroys personal and affective development. https://t.co/nQT4D2rMOK — Andicoberry (@Andicoberry99) June 22, 2022



“Affective relationships are above the MIR or Medicine”

However, there are those who do not share this opinion and claim that “it is an exaggeration” and affirm that medical studies can be reconciled with a sentimental relationship. “Relationships, whether they are friendships or courtships, are above any exam, be it the MIR or the career“, writes a user about it, pointing out that if you have that attitude “when you are a resident you will not have anyone to celebrate with”.

Finally, a student went further and He compared the Medicine career with a toxic relationship. “It seems that we are married to the race,” he confessed, assuring that “when you want to go out with friends, you can’t because you have exams.” And that when you want to sleep, “sometimes negative thoughts invade you and then you think about the possible failures”.

While, on the other hand, many users insist that “it is not reasonable to leave a couple in the middle of the MIR preparation or any other opposition”. “These are the months or years where you most need the support of your loved ones,” they point out.