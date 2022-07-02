In “Thor: love and thunder”, the superhero wants to take a break and they don’t let him | DailyShow

@AnaliaCab

It was always the “star” of Norse mythology. Thor, the strongest of the gods, he protected youth, lightning, fire and architecture. He was the son of the god Odin and Jörd. He married the goddess Sif, with whom he had three children: Magni, Modi and Trud. A powerful hammer that only responds to him is his signature weapon.

The god of Thunder, champion of the human race of Midgard (Earth) whom he defended from all the evils and hells that populated the Nine Kingdoms, arrived at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2011 with his first solo film, which would be followed “The Avengers” (“Avengers” – 2012), where we see him as a founding member of the super team.

Stranger Things: which song would save you from Vecna ​​according to Netflix and Spotify

the charisma of Chris Hemsworth, a hitherto little-known Australian actor, quickly made him a fan favorite. Rough but tender, powerful but sometimes somewhat naive, his film version is far from his legendary profile. Here he is almost humorous, while originally his brother Loki he was the one who made (heavy) jokes. With the God of Lies, Thor has an ambivalent relationship but in which, in the end, brotherly love prevails.

Chris Hemsworth suggested that this would be his last movie as Thor, but… (Photo: Disney)



In mythology, Thor passed away during the end of the world, the so-called “Ragnarok”.“, when fighting the Midgard Serpent, Jörmundgander. Nevertheless Disney Y Marvel they changed their plans for him; Y this July 7 will be released the fourth film of the nordic god.

Another path for the hero in Thor: Love and Thunder

This film finds the protagonist after the painful events of “Avengers: Endgame” in which he decides to get away from Earth and its problems for a while, going to wander with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The most popular Asgardian now finds himself on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. Removing her from him, however, he is interrupted by a terrible assassin known as hat, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.

With the help of Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor must stop the unexpected villain.

Thor is on a deep inner quest. (Photo: Disney)



Of course, in times of female empowerment, it will also be necessary to “relocate” in the face of the changes that Jane presents, which could threaten some ill-proportioned male ego.

“I felt enormous pressure with this film. For now, Thor is the only character to lead a fourth film, and I wanted to do something different. I always want to give the best for the character“Hemsworth confessed during the promotion of this film.

About how his Thor is now, he described: “In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ we see a pretty confused and lost version of him. He’s certainly better off at the end of the movie than he was at the beginning, but he still doesn’t really know who he is or what his place in the universe is. And he decides he needs to find and take some time for yourself”. That is the starting point of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

AC