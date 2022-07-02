in the movie with Dwayne Johnson a Shazam-style cameo?

There are many heroes who will appear in Black Adam, all making their first appearance on the big screen. After all, it takes a lot of team to balance the incredible power of the main character, who is the face of the now established superstar of the action. Dwayne Johnson. But will there also be room for some familiar faces in DC cinecomic, perhaps a member of the Justice League? According to the first rumors, this could be the case, even if the dynamics already seen in could be repeated Shazam! of 2019.

KC Walsh, a source to whom we often owe the anticipation of news related to cinecomic and beyond, reports that, after a test screening, the presence of an iconic superhero emerged in Black Adam. It should be a Superman cameo, but Walsh hinted, in a subsequent tweet, that it is a “headless / faceless / shadowy” appearance not too different from the one staged in the adventure starring. Zachary Levi. On that occasion, at the end of the title, the superhero gave a gift to his friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), inviting none other than the Man of Steel to school. Henry Cavillthen still an interpreter of the character, he did not appear in the film, however, with the costume worn by another actor and the Kryptonian framed only up to his shoulders.

There will be room for some Justice League superheroes in Black Adam?

Superman cameo in Shazam!

A similar move was also implemented in the first season of Peacemakerin which the Justice League appeared opposite the protagonist in the season finale It’s Cow or Never, but once again Superman, like Wonder Woman, was not shown in its entirety, with fans only getting a glimpse of her silhouette. We’ll see if Walsh’s scoop turns out to be accurate or if Black Adam will be able to reserve a more substantial surprise for the public.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, in Black Adam we will see the Justice Society of America composed of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). The release of the title in Italian cinemas is set for 20 October 2022. At the bottom of the article, one of Walsh’s tweets.

Read also – Dwayne Johnson heart of gold: he gave his mother Ata the house of his dreams! [VIDEO]