In Syracuse Dolce & Gabbana fashion night, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé awaited

Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé among the supervips who will arrive in Sicily to attend one of the trendiest events of the summer: the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on the island of Ortigia, in Syracuse. An event that will bring the beauty of 650 personalities from the world of fashion, entertainment, sport and TV to Sicily.

The catwalk for the fashion show of the models who will wear the clothes designed by Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday 9 July is being set up in Piazza Duomo, in Ortigia. Dolce is Sicilian and has never denied his attachment to his land, on the contrary he exalts it together with his colleague Gabbana in the high fashion clothes they propose.

The one in Ortigia is an international event that will involve the Sicilian city from 7 to 13 July. In addition to the historic center of Syracuse, other locations will be interested such as the Maniace castle, the archaeological area of ​​Neapolis, Palazzo San Zosimo and the seaside areas of Minareto and Fontane Bianche.

Among the expected stars, as mentioned, there are Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé but there will be at least 650 VIPs, some of whom will arrive in Syracuse directly from the sea, aboard yachts. There is also talk of Ben Affleck, Sharon Stone and Monica Bellucci, who, here, in the summer of 1999, toured Malena by Giuseppe Tornatore in the streets of Ortigia, including Piazza Duomo.