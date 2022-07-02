In a democratic state, the exercise of the rights of children and adolescents must be guaranteed: Donaciano Muñoz

The National Electoral Institute (INE) in Guerrero and the Institutional Coordinating Group, presented and delivered to the three state powers the results of the Children and Youth Consultation (CIJ) 2021 obtained in the entity, where 176 thousand 773 children and adolescents participated, which represents 16.99 percent of the child and youth population of Guerrero.

In his speech, the Executive Member of the INE, Mr.Naciano Muñoz Loyola stressed that civic education is a process aimed at building democratic values ​​and practices in a society. He said that its recipients form a plural, diverse and complex universe that reacts and adapts to the political and social environment in which it operates.

He added that in a democratic state the exercise of rights must be guaranteed, considering that rights form an indivisible and articulated whole; in addition to opening a space to exercise the right to participate that children and adolescents have.

He stressed that This valuable information must be heeded and listened to in the different social and political spheres: in the homes, the institutions dedicated to the welfare of children and adolescents, in the municipalities, the states and at the national level, who makes the laws and who affects the daily life of this sector of the population.

The electoral official mentioned that the purpose of the 2021 child and youth consultation is that the “The needs expressed by girls, boys and adolescents are institutionally addressed through the implementation of public policies that are a response to the expressions collected in this participation exercise.”.

In the presentation of the results, the Delegate of the INE, commented that the delivery of the results to the three powers of the State: Executive, Legislative and Judicial, as well as the autonomous bodies and instances with powers to generate public policies, It is intended to promote decisions that respond and attend to what girls, boys and adolescents who present us with their main concerns and needs to act for the benefit of children and adolescents.

For his part, Marcial Rodriguez Saldaña, Secretary of Education of Guerrero, who attended on behalf of the Governor of the State of Guerrero, Evelyn Cecia Salgado Pineda, spoke about the educational transformation, “Education is the backbone of the economic, social, cultural, and political development of a nation in Mexico and Guerrero.”

In this way, he said that Mexico can move towards being a developing country that has well-being, where an ecological culture, a culture of peace, non-violence, and the protection of human rights are promoted.

With the principles and values ​​of the new Mexican school, he stressed, it is how to achieve a more prosperous Mexico and a Guerrero of well-being, where the generations that are in the classroom today and are currently studying, assume responsibilities, participating in this great process of the educational transformation of well-being in Guerrero.

