‘I started at 15 and it’s extraordinary to find something totally new’: Nicolas Cage

Not even Nicolas Cage could imagine himself playing the real Nicolas Cage on film. But that’s exactly the idea why he agreed to film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. And at the international premiere at the SXSW festival, he talked about the curiosity of filming the story of a character that his fans admire so much: himself.

Is it true that you had refused four times to film this new film production based on the real Nicolas Cage? It’s true… I was terrified because you always try to hide behind a character without trying to see that it’s me. And in this case I also have to say that it’s not me either, because it’s an interpretation of Tom Gormican, the writer and director. It is the interpretation that he has about my aura that he saw in the cinema.

And how come they wrote a script about Nicolas Cage without Nicolas Cage agreeing? It’s interesting that they did it without me knowing anything and the first time they proposed it to me I said I wasn’t going to do it. I wasn’t interested in playing myself in the movies and said get someone else. But then Tom wrote me a very interesting letter, very enthusiastic, where I realized that he wasn’t interested in making fun of me like it was a TV skit either. He really was interested in the work from the beginning of my career, to show it again. And I realized that he was a very intelligent person, that the proposal was serious. And he ended up liking the idea of ​​playing a younger version of me as well.

The biggest difference between the Nicolas Cage shown in the cinema and the real Nicolas Cage? The movie version shows Nic needing to spend more time with his children and there is no version in the universe where Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to spend more time with his children. Family is always first. That is my priority. But in the cinema they wanted to show that there was an evolution in this Nic who decides that his career is no longer so important and he wants to spend more time with his daughter. And I don’t have any daughter in reality, I have two sons (and one to come). But it’s great, because it’s also a good way to tell a story, while allowing me to maintain the fiction of this Nicolas Cage that they envisioned.

And beyond the cinema… how similar is the real Nicolas Cage to the Nicolas Cage imagined by your fans who imitate you so much on the internet? The magnification with such fascination of imitations on the internet has to do with the acting style that I also intentionally chose to explore a certain dynamic of cinema that perhaps seems to be surreal or abstract. And the media is what also chained me to a couple of events in my personal life over 42 years and is what people end up perceiving as an individual, when in reality my life is quite boring. And to the disappointment of many people, I am quite normal.

With the film they also show different stages of the real Nicolas Cage? I love young Nic. I christened him Nikki, although he was originally going to be young Nic Cage and Nic Cage just plain. And luckily I’m not the Nic Cage of the 90s either. I’m glad I’m not that kind of person anymore, although it was fun to recreate it.

And what stage of life is the current Nicolas Cage in? Today I hope to return to the dramatic roots, returning to independent cinema. It is what I want to do. But with this movie I also thought of Tony Curtis, when he was so successful doing a little bit of comedy, as well as dramas. And in that sense, I appreciate that they gave me this opportunity.

Do you still have any style of cinema that you would like to star in? Well, I’ve never acted in musicals and it’s something I’d like to try, yes.

Does the passion for acting remain as it was at the beginning? I started in this when I was 15 years old and after 42 years it is extraordinary to find something totally new like this film production. I feel like I did a little bit of everything, but I’ve never done anything like that before.

In a comedy where Nicolas Cage plays a real Nicolas Cage from fiction, with the long English title The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he too becomes a real hero by helping the United States government to catch one of its most dangerous admirers, a billionaire Latino drug lord (played by Chilean Pedro Pascal), who pays him a million dollars to perform on his birthday.

Did they let you add any insight into the real Nicolas Cage? Yes, yes, I wanted to add mine too like when Bugs Bunny kisses everyone in the cartoons… it occurred to me that Nic could kiss Nic (laughs), even though he wasn’t in the script. And it was fun, although the idea did not sound in the midst of a pandemic either.

And how do you expect people to react when they see Nicolas Cage in theaters as Nicolas Cage? It excites me to imagine the public laughing. The story is unique, it goes through all kinds of twists and turns and it is something not at all common in a film production. I’m sure you’ll like it… even if you don’t like Nicolas Cage.

Get to know some curious details about the Nicolas Cage tape

Although the story of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent jokes about the financial problems that Nicolas Cage had in reality, after charging 20 million dollars per film, in truth he never filed for bankruptcy and in the worst economic moment he had a fortune of “barely” 25 million dollars.

According to Nicolas Cage, it is not the first time that he plays a fictional version of himself and ensures that The Weather Man is also a real reflection of his personality.

For the film, Nicolas Cage covered all the tattoos he has on his body with makeup and when asked why he didn’t show them like the real Nic Cage in history, he said “because my character didn’t have as many wives as I did”.

At first they thought to film it in Mexico, after New York, but due to the pandemic it also affected the production that decided to change Mexico for Hungary.

In fiction, the Chilean Pedro Pascal plays the typical millionaire Latino drug trafficker who is a fan of Nicolas Cage. And in reality, he himself confirmed that he admires him so much that “I know more about Nic Cage’s cinema than Nic Cage.”

The two golden pistols with which Nicolas Cage confronts billionaire criminal Javier Gutiérrez are actually the same pistols that he himself had used in Face/Off.

The scene where Nic Cage chases director David Gordon Green had originally been in the script chasing Quentin Tarantino.

The original story featured special appearances by Naomi Watts, Angelina Jolie and Jim Carrey, but due to the pandemic they had to reduce the number of guest actors, with the only famous participation of Demi Moore.

At the end of the shoot, the actors received a very special gift: a pillow with the image of Nicolas Cage autographed by him.

In the editing room, a sequence was left out where Cage recreates the most remembered scenes from Face/Off, Con Air, Leaving Las Vegas and Gone in Sixty Seconds, as well as a fight with a younger version of him. But… it will be the great “gift” for video editing or streaming that will come out later.

The film premiered last March at the South By South West SXSW International Film Festival.

