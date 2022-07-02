How Winona Ryder got her role in Stranger Things

The young cast of “Stranger Things” may have become stars quickly, but it’s Winona Ryder, the girl darling of the 1980s. So much so, that her co-star David Harbor agreed in an Instagram post: “The heart vital that beats behind each season of ST is the impressive performance of Joyce and Winona Ryder during the last 7 years”.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ryder described tapping into a fear that all parents have. “For pretty much the first five of eight episodes I’m pretty hysterical, like I think any parent would be under the circumstances.” But it wasn’t long before Ryder’s Byers found himself battling the supernatural. The actor brought a nervous and eccentric energy to the role; in fact, creator Matt Duffer credits Ryder with expanding the character on the series.

“Joyce wasn’t that interesting of a character until we cast Winona,” Matt Duffer told Netflix. “She is such a unique actress that we wanted to build on her skill set.” But how did Ryder end up in the now famous role? Well, according to the Duffer brothers, it had nothing to do with Ryder’s status as an ’80s icon.

Winona Ryder was away from screens before Stranger Things

Winona Ryder left film projects after controversy

Before starring in “Stranger Things,” Winona Ryder found herself in a career doldrums. It had been years since “Scissorhands” and “Beetlejuice” had made her a global star.

Aside from a role in “Mr. Deeds,” directed by Adam Sandler, the 2000s brought Ryder more controversy than starring roles. According to Harpers Bazaar, Ryder was arrested for shoplifting in 2001. The star blamed accidentally taking painkillers after a doctor overprescribed him for a broken arm.

But according to Ryder, the damage had already been done. She told the outlet, “It slowed down. So you’re hearing, ‘It’s going to be impossible to go back.’ And then that changes to ‘You’re not even part of the conversation.’ I wasn’t getting any offers either. I think it was a very mutual breakup.”

So when the Duffer brothers were casting for the show, they realized they had to cast Ryder in the role. The duo had been fans of the star for much of her career and missed seeing her in her roles. They believed that she had the acting chops to bring Joyce Byers to life. In an interview with Bustle, Matt Duffer said, “There’s a lot of talk about ‘meta-casting,’ but we really needed to see it on the big screen.”

Winona Ryder wants to protect her younger co-stars

Fast forward several years and Winona Ryder has completed her fourth season in what has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows. Hollywood is full of success stories, but it’s not often that an icon returns from a slump to inspire the next generation of actors. For her part, Ryder says that she is very protective of her younger co-stars. The popularity and fame of the show could become a double-edged sword.

“I want kids to understand that this doesn’t happen,” she told Harpers Bazaar of the show’s fame. “This is really unusual. And I always tell them, ‘The work is the reward!’ Because when I was that age, it was very difficult to enjoy the fruits of my labor.” According to the outlet, Ryder has formed a particular relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in the show’s lead role as Eleven.

Ryder knows a little bit about what it’s like to be a child star trying to make it in the industry. She starred in her first movie role when she was just 13 years old, about the age of the “Stranger Things” Season 1 cast members. Ryder then became an icon with “Beetlejuice” at the age of 15. In an interview with E! Online, Ryder said, “I have mixed feelings about kids in the industry, but we’ve really hit the nail on the head with these kids.” Clearly “Stranger Things” is lucky to have her!