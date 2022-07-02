How Winona Ryder got her role in Stranger Things

The young cast of “Stranger Things” may have become stars quickly, but it’s Winona Ryder, the girl darling of the 1980s. So much so, that her co-star David Harbor agreed in an Instagram post: “The heart vital that beats behind each season of ST is the impressive performance of Joyce and Winona Ryder during the last 7 years”.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ryder described tapping into a fear that all parents have. “For pretty much the first five of eight episodes I’m pretty hysterical, like I think any parent would be under the circumstances.” But it wasn’t long before Ryder’s Byers found himself battling the supernatural. The actor brought a nervous and eccentric energy to the role; in fact, creator Matt Duffer credits Ryder with expanding the character on the series.

