How much did Denzel Washington earn from selling this car?

July 02, 2022 4:34 p.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from the international show business, his assets are estimated at around $220 million.

Now, every win gives you the opportunity to buy various luxury cars of various styles ranging from sporty to sophisticatedof which there is one that was his great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor, sold at auction to his beloved Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which has functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, maximum speed of 280km/h and added a set of tools among other unique details.

The star of “The Justiciero”, found a buyer who took it for 405 thousand dollars achieving this way add zeros to your bank account and later search for another car of your choice or enhance the fleet you have in your incredible garage.

1997 Porsche 911 Turbo model

+ Video of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: