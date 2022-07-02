How many Rocky Balboa movies are there? Order of…

The film that tells the fictional story of the best-known boxer of all time on the big screen. We tell you how many movies of Rocky Balboa exist, the order to see them, what they are about and where you can see them.

The star actor of all is Sylvester Stallone is the actor and writer, who even had to get rid of his dog to get money to finish writing the script. If you are a boxing fan or not, you should see it, because it transmits motivation.

How many Rocky Balboa movies are there?

Released in 1976, it tells the story of a low-key American boxer who fights in a club and earns little money, working collecting money from those who owe a moneylender. boxing champion of USA (apollo creed) challenges him looking for credibility and ends up giving the best show of his life.

Due to the popularity and success obtained, the following were made: Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, Creed Y creed II. They have all had a great percentage of ratings, even recording has already begun Creed III.

In the first installment fight with apollo creed, tie, the public applauds the unknown Rocky. For the second, Balboa He tries to leave the box at the request of his wife, but they offer him a rematch and a millionaire prize, this time he wins the world championship.

In Rocky IIIthe protagonist lives in a luxurious mansion enjoying his career, but is challenged by Clubber Lang. your training, mickey dies in the middle of a fight Balboa falls into depression and is now trained by Apollo.

Then comes the story against Ivan Dragoan amateur boxer from the Soviet Union which is indestructible. challenge to USAfirst confronts Creed and kills him in the ring. Rocky he travels to Russia to avenge his friend.

In the five, Rocky loses his fortune and returns to live in the neighborhood where he grew up. A young man named Tommy Gunn, who is a trainer for the former boxer, but betrays him by leaving with a promoter. In the end, they come to blows in the street and everything is broadcast on television.

Where can they be seen?

There are many alternatives, the complete saga is available on Prime Video and Apple TV, you only have to make a monthly or annual subscription payment. Although they can also be rented on YouTube, it is a payment of 55 pesos or you can buy it for 95 Mexican pesos (10 dollars).

***

