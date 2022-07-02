How Julia Fox, one-movie actress, dominatrix and internet ‘masterpiece’ became a meme (and icon) of the TikTok generation | People

Julia Fox (Milan, 32 years old) uploads a video to TikTok in which she dances sensually to the rhythm of Material Girl of Madonna, dressed in dominatrix style, while eating a slice of pizza: 1.8 million views. Julia Fox, in lingerie, with a leather jacket and smoking, walks through the streets of New York: 1.4 million visits. The image of Julia Fox shopping in underwear, with a denim jacket, goes viral oversized on their shoulders. Also the photograph of Julia Fox in very low-rise pants and a Body suit very high shot manages to grab headlines. Who the hell is Julia Fox? Actress in a single film, occasional model, self-declared artist, girl Playboyformer partner of rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) but, above all, meme.

This is the classic story that makes little sense outside the internet, like those anecdotes told to people who didn’t experience them that end with the necessary tagline of “this would be more fun if you had been there”. The facts are as follows: In 2019, Julia Fox starred in her first movie. Rough diamonds (in English, Uncut Gems) is a thriller film directed by the Safdie brothers and starring Adam Sandler, which was praised for both its performances and its plot, and was chosen as one of the best 10 films of the year by the National Board critics association. of Review.

In February 2022, Julia Fox and the film became popular on TikTok when TikTok users began sharing a snippet of an interview with her on the podcast. Call Her Daddy. To the question “What is a muse?”, Julia Fox responded: “I mean… I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems”. The problem is that she didn’t exactly pronounce Uncut Gems, but something that phonetically sounded similar to ‘Unca Yaaams’. And since the paths of the internet are inscrutable, Fox’s pronunciation went viral, generating a whole series of imitations, parodies, explanatory videos about the virality of the fragment and theory videos about why he had pronounced the title of the film that way ( according to Fox herself, it was because she was high). The model Cara Delevingne or the actress Shay Mitchell were some of the celebrities who joined the parody, in which brands such as the production company Lionsgate or Spotify also participated. For a short time, on Julia Fox’s Wikipedia page it was written that she had participated in the movie ‘Unca Yaaams’. This would be funnier if they had been there.

Fox’s stardom has been meteoric since she made headlines in early 2022 when her relationship with rapper Ye, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, was revealed. Together they attended Paris Fashion Week, where they managed to outshine the entrance of every show and event they attended due to their dramatic and mixed outfits. For the Kenzo parade they chose to match with a total look jeans reminiscent of the one worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the 2000s. For Schiaparelli’s fashion show, both combined a leather style, dominatrix and submissive style, she with her already characteristic eye makeup (aggressive black eyeliner taken to its maximum expression), he with a panty that covered his face. Back in New York, the couple of the moment continued to make headlines for their extravagances: For Fox’s birthday, Ye presented her and her friends with a series of Birkin bags, one of the most exclusive and hard-to-find brands in the world. world. The relationship only lasted six weeks, but it seemed longer due to the amount of content generated around it, including their breakup.

in a profile on New York Times After their breakup, Fox declared: “Believe it or not, Kanye West has not been the most interesting thing that has happened to me in my life”, and recognized that the relationship with him was “incredible” because “the exposure is priceless” . This seems to be precisely his leitmotiv: the exposure is priceless.

Julia Fox and Ye together on January 23, 2022, at Paris Fashion Week. Victor Boyko (Getty Images For Kenzo)

Before making her debut in the world of cinema and dating Ye, she was already a well-known personality in New York: a It Girl or a fashionable girl with no specific job, but present in the New York nightlife and in the vibrant art scene. As she stated to New York TimesShe had worked as a dominatrix in high school. She launched her own clothing brand, Franziska Fox, along with her best friend from her teenage years, Briana Andalore, with 23 years. She posed nude for the magazine Playboy with 25 years. She published two photography books, Heartburn / Nausea Y PTSD, with images showing nudity, sexual content and violent images. A magazine profile she of the year 2014 declared Fox “the sexiest muse in New York”. In 2017, at the age of 27, she opened an exhibition entitled RIP Julia Foxa performance of his own funeral through a series of works painted with his own blood. Julia Fox told the truth in that interview: she was Josh Safdie’s muse, who contacted her to directly offer her her character in Uncut Gemswhich the director had written inspired by her and, specifically, by the image of herself that the actress projected on the now defunct social network of short videos Vine, the most TikTok platform before TikTok existed.

Vine is perhaps the key to understanding the secret of Fox and its relationship with the network: the actress is caring and kind on each red carpet, where she gives away short and striking phrases that soon become headlines or viralizable cuts. Some recent examples: on the red carpet of the party of Vanity Fair after this year’s Oscars appeared with a look signed by Han Kjøbenhavn, which included a black latex hand holding his neck, and stated that he did not remember the designer’s name, because “he has a German surname” and was unable to pronounce it. The brand is Danish. At the same event, he revealed that he was writing a book. When the journalist asked her if she could give more details, she replied, “At the moment I don’t want to say much more because I’m a superstitious person and I don’t like to talk about projects that aren’t finished, but for now… it’s a masterpiece. ”. Soon the internet was full of people using the phrase “for now… it’s a masterpiece” in humorous videos in different contexts, for example, in which a boss asks an employee how he was doing with a project that has not been put in yet. on going.

Julia Fox not only goes viral when she makes a statement, she also manages to do it through her outfits. If during her brief relationship with Ye some of the media pointed out that he was the architect of her peculiar style, the truth is that she was already collaborating with her childhood friend, Briana Andalore, in the selection and elaboration of the sets of it. As Andalore stated in an interview in dazed, Ye participated in the selection of several outfits and gave them access to big firms like Balenciaga, but since the breakup Fox has followed his own path. One of her most memorable outfits was when she decided to go shopping in her underwear, and sure enough, her outfit went viral. In part, because the actress herself shared it through her social networks.

With Julia Fox it is impossible to determine where the person begins and the character ends, perhaps because she has spent her whole life dedicated to performance, although it was in 2022 when he managed to grab the spotlight for his constant performance. Whether it is the result of chance or his extensive knowledge of social networks and the conviction that the exposure is priceless, he has already won the favor of the TikTok generation, first becoming a meme and, later, that icon that, by still less is it capable of control. To paraphrase a well-known internet meme: For now…Julia Fox is a masterpiece.