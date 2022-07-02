his best movies to watch on Netflixx

“I consider myself in the last stretch of my career,” he said. Brad Pitt to GQ magazine and the world stood still. Why did you leave acting? What will be his last movie? Although the details are not yet known, the actor expressed that in “this last semester or quarter” he entered the final stage of it. It is, without a doubt, the perfect excuse to enjoy three of his must-see movies available on Netflix.

If any other Hollywood star said it, the surprise would not be so strong. It is that Pitt, 58 years old and with one of the most prolific careers in cinema, is also one of the most popular celebrities on the planet. Director Quentin Tarantino he defined it as “a different race of man”, something difficult to explain “because it is like describing the brightness of the stars”.

While we await the arrival of one of his latest films, Bullet train, that opens in theaters on August 4, we suggest you take a tour of three of his best works. It’s not just about great pieces of cinema. There are three extraordinary performances.



Parody of a sex symbol in Fight Club

The fight Club (1999) by David Fincher is special in the career of Brad Pitt. He positions him elsewhere as an actor, particularly in his image. There he plays Tyler Durden, a man who meets the qualities of the masculine ideal of the ’90s, a sex symbol that he creates and destroys as the story progresses.

Fight Club is a special movie in Brad Pitt’s career

The film stars Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Norton puts himself in the skin -or suit- of an average man, gray, bored with his work and suffering from insomnia. He and Tyler, whom he meets casually, form an underground fight club that beats them out of the routine. In a spiral of explicit violence, the film builds a sharp critique of the consumer society.

A curious data? The stunt double who does Pitt’s risk scenes is David Leitch, today the film director in charge of Bullet Train, his next release.



Another Brad Pitt must-see: Inglourious Basterds

Also on Netflix, Inglorious Bastards (2009) is a portrait of war, resistance and revenge. Your manager? Quentin Tarantino, a creator who knows about cartoon characters.

Starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent and Diane Kruger, it has three interwoven plot lines. In the first, a Jewish girl escapes from SD officer Hans Landa (Waltz) and becomes the sole survivor of her (Laurent) family. In the second, a group of soldiers commanded by Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Pitt) has the mission of terrorizing and killing Nazis. In the third, a German actress acts as an informant for the British (Kruger) and must meet to share information. Where does the story meet? In a movie night that brings together the Nazi leadership.

In Inglourious Basterds, Brad Pitt stands out as a character who knows he’s on the right side of history.

Although the director gives the necessary place for everyone to shine, Brad Pitt stands out with a character who knows he’s on the right side of history. Lieutenant Raine is decisive, direct and sadistic, a future war hero with a somewhat Dantesque taste for collecting the scalps of the enemy. In a performance that earned him the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor, Pitt achieves a luminous portrait of a dark character.



The most recent of Brad Pitt: Once upon a time in Hollywood

In a cocktail of stars, to once upon a time in hollywood (2019) Tarantino reunites Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, among others. The story centers on the life of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), an actor in decline, and his friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt). It’s the 1960s, and for better or worse, Rick and Cliff are adapting to changes in the industry. Along the way they meet Sharon Tate (Robbie), whose career is on the rise, hairstylist Jay Sebring (Emile Hirsch) and the Manson family.

Brad Pitt creates a character who is more concerned with the present than with the future. This is a man who appears to be honest, who is comfortable in his tanned skin and, as he sees fit, takes care of pumping up or bringing down his fellow adventurer.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Di Caprio, it was one of the great pre-pandemic hits

The movie was one of the great pre-pandemic hits. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 and was nominated for ten Academy Awards. Brad Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the first of his career for his work in front of the screen. It is available on Netflix starting June 30.

Underground fighter, Nazi hunter or stuntman, Brad Pitt is a Hollywood star of all times. Regardless of how long this last stage of his career lasts, he is an actor that will be talked about for generations.