‘Hide and Seek’ Kiersten White’s novel with elements of ‘The Squid Game’ is published this month

If there is a series that we all remember, that is without a doubt. the squid game. Whether you’ve seen her or not, you’ve surely heard about her, and her unique argument. Once it was over, fans just asked for something similar to what they had seen on their screens. The author kiersten White has managed to respond with his most recent novel Hidea story that incorporates many elements of the The Squid Game series. The novel was published in the United States last May, and will arrive this July at bookstores in our country under the title The hiding place.

Just as the novel’s press release says Hideout combines elements of The Squid Game with the fast pace of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The writer Kiersten White She is known in Spain for her novels The Princess’s Deceptiona retelling of the Arthurian myth, his biology that begins with the last hunteraa spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and his saga that begins with daughter of the dragon

The publishing label Ediciones B publishes on July 7 Hideout by Kiersten White. The official synopsis for him reads thus:

The challenge: hide for a week in an abandoned amusement park and not get caught.

The prize: enough money to change your life and that of your loved ones.

All the contestants are desperate to win, escape from the past and seize a dream future. But Mack is convinced that she can beat them all. She will just have to hide. And in this she is an expert. That is why she is alive and her family is not.

However, as the contestants begin to disappear one after another, Mack realizes that the feud is even more sinister than he had imagined, and that the only way to survive is to join forces with some of his companions.

Fourteen competitors. Seven days. An entire amusement park to hide in, but no escape route.