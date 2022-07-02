He took Hugo Sánchez’s job in El Tri, but ended his career in jail

Hugo Sanchez

Mexican soccer is full of small and interesting stories, and it seems that this is one of them. There was a player who was considered above Hugo Sanchez to be summoned for the Mexican National Team, specifically in 1988, to be able to represent the national team prior to the World Cup.

Unfortunately, the Mexican team did not represent the country in Italia 90 after the controversial case of The Cachirules. We are talking about Aurelius RiveraMexican defender who passed without pain or glory through Mexican soccer, going through Cruz Azul, Puebla, León, Lobos BUAP, Alacranes de Durango and finishing with the Guerreros de Tabasco in the third division.

Despite being part of the Los Cachirules scandal, he was involved in another scandal after running over two marathoners while drunk. Consequently, the authorities decided to imprison him for two years: from 1996 to 1997. Despite being imprisoned, he returned to the fields with Puebla when he left the jail.

“The Korean” Rivera one of the players forgotten by Mexican soccer

Arturo Rivera is one of the few names that remained in the black history of Mexican soccer and that ended up in oblivion. It seems that the case of Los Cachirules is an embarrassing event that the entire board and curiously the media try to forget, because it painfully cost El Tri a World Cup.

