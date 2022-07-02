He lit the networks with ‘mysterious’ messages

Carlos Salcedo he set social media on fire after posting a couple of mysterious messages on his social media. This caused fans of Chivas and Tigers They began to speculate about a possible return to Mexican soccer.

“How nice it is to see that in football there are still good people and words,” wrote the player from toronto, who subsequently published another tweet that surprised his followers. “Let it be what it has to be,” he added.

Immediately, the followers of the Flock and the felines began to ask him to return to Mexican football to defend the colors of his respective team, however, the national defender has two years left on his contract.

In the current season of Major League Soccer, Carlos Salcedo He has played 12 games out of a possible 17. Despite having been in the institution for a short time, the ‘Titan’ has already raised the Canadian Cupbeing his first title with the team.

