GotG Vol. 3 would be Drax’s last movie

Among the list of favorite characters of Marvel Studios fans, the Guardians of the Galaxy usually stand out, and now that they will return next week when they appear in Thor: Love and Thunderand then at the end of the year with a lovely Christmas spaceship with the crew, to get everything set up and ready for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the film that finished shooting last month, and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film in which the original team appears.

So while some of the Guardians might show up again in other MCU projects, this will likely be the last time they dave baptist will play Drax, since just last year, Bautista admitted that he was in a “strange place” playing Drax, and Gunn recently took to Twitter to confirm that Vol. 3 will likely be the character’s last outing:

“I try to never say never when it comes to these things, but yeah, it’s probably the last Drax movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians.”answered James Gunn when a fan asked if this would be Drax’s last movie, adding that during an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted that he thinks that Marvel “dropped the ball” in Drax’s story:

“ANDhis role changed the trajectory of my life, which they threw out the window… people fell so in love with Drax’s comedic side that they took advantage of that, then they took more of it, then they really dug a hole in him. But we lost a big pot with that character and I don’t think he’ll show up again. But I really want to finish this whole journey.”

In addition to Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role, and Daniela Melchior in another mysterious part.