Germán Berterame says goodbye to Atlético de San Luis to get to Rayados

German Berterame confirmed his departure from Atlético de San Luis for the Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX Leagueas he will become a new reinforcement for the Rayados del Monterrey in the following campaign.

Through his social networks, Berterame shared an emotional video in which he thanks the support of the fans, his teammates and the squad during the three years he was in the San Luis Potosi institution.

“Today I say goodbye to a great club, which meant a lot in my career. I want to thank the fans, all those who are part of this institution and my family for accompanying me in every step I take. Proud to have defended the colors of Atlético San Luis.”

Berterame arrived at Atlético de San Luis from the Argentine Board of Trustees and in 106 games played in Liga MX, he managed to score a total of 34 goals, even achieving the scoring title in the 2021 Opening Tournament.