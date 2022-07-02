Fortnite: Where to find the Saw Launcher this season and complete challenges of the week

Whether you’re looking for a Saw Launcher to complete weekly challenges and get experience or just to have fun and aim for the top 1, it can be useful know the best locations to find this weapon in this new season of Fortnite that landed on the official servers several weeks ago. Newly implanted during this Chapter 3 Season 3, this is a unique item. It is literally a mechanical artillery piece, propelling a circular blade in saw shape in the purest Saw stylewhich destroys everything in its path and deals some pretty powerful damage.

Where can I find a Saw Launcher?

You’ll find these Saw Launchers in large numbers throughout the sawmill, which has been moved to the northern tip of the island this season. These very dangerous and sharp objects are hung on the walls or on the tables of the workshops. The building contains half a dozen of them, so you must have plenty of options.

Weapon of mass destruction

The Saw Shooter is particularly effective in Fortnite’s classic mode which allows players to build structures. This weapon propels a saw in a straight line that will gradually destroy everything in its path, making it ideal for expelling a player who is hiding in a tower or at the bottom of a succession of boxes done in 15 seconds.

As a bonus, this Saw Launcher can be used by holding down the fire key, to slice through all objects it comes across. Best of all, it doesn’t waste ammo and while in Zero Build mode this weapon is much less relevant, as the saws are relatively easy to dodge, it’s still fun to use.