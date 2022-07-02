Formal suit in summer? With the vest, like Taylor Swift

Temperatures rise, but the need to continue wearing formal suits does not diminish. Not if you stay in the city, and the work we do requires impeccable style. Here then is that the solution could come from Taylor Swift which replaces the more classic (and decidedly warmer) jacket with a buttoned vest that leaves the arms uncovered.

Chosen for her by stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, the singer’s beautiful pinstripe suitconsisting of soft trousers and vest, is signed Max Mara and is paired with a pair of Prada pumps.

Instagram content

Tylor Swift wore the suit a few days ago in New York, on the occasion of the Tribeca Film Festivalwhere she went to present All Too Wellthe short film on the flash relationship between Swift herself and actor Jake Gyllenhall told in the lyrics of the song of the same name.

At the end of the presentation, the star performed a voice and guitar performance, demonstrating the versatility of her outfit.

In the gallery below we offer you 10 vests with matching trousers to imitate their look, luxurious or more accessible, in any case very elegant. Designed to face meetings and work sessions in the office, safe to be flawless and trendy, also perfect for an aperitif in the city.

Suggested accessories: toned arms and lipstick… just like Taylor.

