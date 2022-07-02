Five films to celebrate Margot Robbie on her birthday

Theresa Garcia Amaro

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The beauty of Margot Robbie does not overshadow her talent on screen. She has proven to be a good actress, that she can play a crazy assassin, a young reporter or a Barbie doll. The Australian is gradually gaining ground in the film industry.

He was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Australia and in a relatively short time he has reached the big leagues of Hollywood acting. One of her best-known roles is that of “Harley Quinn”, a supervillain of the DC Universe who stole the hearts of the public, so much so that she starred in the film “Birds of prey” that deals with the emancipation of “Quinn” from the “Jocker”. “.

About to turn 32, we make a count of the best films where she has displayed her talent and charisma.

1. “I, Tonya” (2017)

Based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, Margot knew how to bring this character to life and showed that she is not just a pretty face that fills the screen. With this performance she received her first Oscar nomination and although she did not win, she was put in the sights of all the producers who want her in her projects.

2. “Bombshell” (2020)

As part of “Me too”, this film was released, which featured performances by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and, of course, Margot Robbie. It addresses the history of sexual harassment carried out by the founder of the Fox network in the United States. A current tape that allows us to see what is behind the great American media.

3. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019)

Robbie has worked with the best film directors and this time he did it under the direction of Quentin Tarantino. In the film, which combines reality with fiction, the Australian gave life to the actress Sharon Tate, a promising young filmmaker who runs into the sect of Charles Manson. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also acted.

4. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013)

Under the direction of Martin Scorsese, Robbie made it to the big projects as the young mistress of a New York stockbroker. The tape caused a stir and has become a classic of contemporary cinematography and from which many “memes” have even been produced.

5. “Mary Queen of Scots” (2018)

A film based on the life of queens Mary Stuart and Queen Elizabeth shows the rivalry between the English royal family and all the low passions that developed around the throne. Saoirse Ronan also acted and was directed by Josie Rourke.