five films about the arrival of extraterrestrials that marked the cinema

Five UFO movies that marked the cinema

close encounters of the third kind spielberg Close Encounters of the Third Kind. sony pictures

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

As in many other instances, Steven Spielberg led the way on how to make these kinds of movies very early in his career. After the success of Jaws, the director took advantage of his fame to make the film about encounters with UFOs that he dreamed of since he was a teenager and he did it with the firm idea that it would be a film without prejudice, that it would analyze its characters with respect and that, above all things, It wasn’t about aliens coming to invade.

In this caseClose Encounters of the Third Kind tells the story of Roy Neary, an employee of an electric company whose encounter with a UFO changes his life forever. His obsession with aliens after this experience begins to unnerve his family and the images of a mysterious mountain that appear in his head. they could take you to be part of a unique experience in the history of humanity.

Signs (2002)

mel gibson signs Walt Disney Pictures

best science fiction stories they tell a story beyond what is presented on screen, they are eexcuses so that the characters can go through situations and conflicts of everyday life. In the case of signs, M. Night Shyamalan portrays the overcoming of pain and the recovery of faith through an alien invasion.

Graham Hess (played by Mel Gibson) abandoned his role as a priest after the death of his wife in a tragic traffic accident and now lives taking care of his children with his brother Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix)who left his failed career as a baseball player. The uncertainty of the strange signs in the fields will turn to terror when the invasion begins. and your ability to survive will depend on your strength to keep going.

Contact (1997)

contact jodie foster Warner Bros.

Carl Sagan was the most important voice on outer space and the possibility of finding extraterrestrial life 20th century. his novelcontact, alone was written because of the difficulties of producing the film that he wanted, that it would take almost 20 years to do and that I wouldn’t get to see.

The idea for Sagan came from wanting to show how he thought it would be to make contact with life outside of earth both from the point of view scientific, as social, philosophical and emotional. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckisis starring Jodie Foster as Ellie Arroway and continues his journey when he discovers a radio wave coming from the Vega system, as well as the impact that the news has on society and its beliefs.

The War of the Worlds (2005)

war of the worlds spielberg Paramount Pictures

After Close Encounters (and ET, for that matter), Spielberg’s approach to alien cinema hit a turnaround and decided to give alien invasions a chance but, as he is, with a particular gesture. The manager took the iconic story of The War of the Worlds by HG Wells and decided to make one remake that reflects what was the tragedy of September 11 in the United States.

The film follows Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) as he tries to get his family from New York to Boston. in the middle of an invasion of aliens who only want to destroy and dominate everything in their path. The journey also works for the characters, who seek reconnect as family in the midst of senseless destruction of everything they know.

The Arrival (Arrival, 2016)

arrival – 2 Paramount Pictures

Director Denis Villeneuve had been reaping success with films like Enemy or Sicario when surprised with one of the best science fiction films of recent decades. Hand in hand with Contact, Arrival analyzes the emotional impact of the arrival of aliens on earth and even more so if they assure that they come in peace, to give a gift to our planet.

Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is an expert linguist called to cooperate in a mission when 12 alien spaceships appear in the sky from different cities of the world. In discovering what these visitors want, and why, she will receive something unexpected coming from language and the ability to communicate between different languages who studied so much