F1: British GP, live

Alonso’s triple anger







The FIA ​​announces new rules that will give teams more peace of mind





1. Red Bull Racing RBPT – 304 points



2.Ferrari – 228 points



3. Mercedes – 188 points



4. McLaren Mercedes – 65 points



5. Alpine Renault – 61 points



6. Alfa Romeo Ferrari – 47 points



7. Alpha Tauri RBPT – 27 points



8. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 16 points



9. Haas Ferrari – 15 points



10. Williams Mercedes – 3 points





1. Max Verstappen – 175 points



2. Sergio Perez – 129 points



3. Charles Leclerc – 126 points



4. George Russell – 111 points



5. Carlos Sainz – 102 points



6. Lewis Hamilton – 77 points



7. Lando Norris – 50 points



8. Valtteri Bottas – 44 points



9. Esteban Ocon – 39 points



10. Fernando Alonso – 22 points



11. Pierre Gasly – 16 points



12. Kevin Magnussen – 15 points



13. Daniel Ricciardo – 15 points



14. Sebastian Vettel – 13 points



15. Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points



16. Guanyu Zhou – 3 points



17. Alexander Albon – 3 points



18. Lance Stroll – 3 points



19. Mick Schumacher – 0 points



20. Nicolas Latifi – 0 points



21. Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points





The Mercedes are there with Ferrari: “It is a very Mercedes circuit. Last week a Mercedes technician already told me that this was going to be a very pro-Mercedes track. If there is a GP in which he can be in front of Ferrari, although not I think from Red Bull, it’s this circuit. This is Hamilton’s garden. You can fight for pole but the reality is that we are not favorites. We have to achieve something a bit magical or maybe with the rain. Although I think we are a little more unloaded than Red Bull in terms of downforce due to the shape of the wings… but we are not the favourites”.





Sainz complained about the bounce at turn 9: “Historically Leclerc this year complains less about bouncing. On the straight we don’t have it but on fast corners we do and this is the worst you can have. There is an easy solution but it is not the one you want, which is to lift the car. We can maybe with the time left to make another change of set up but then there is no more time. The mechanics are looking at the bottom to see if it really touches the bottom with the ground or not. Red Bull has already been seen that yesterday they came to break the background in Red Bull, a background that they have also copied a bit from that of Ferrari So, well, these feelings in Copse, Maggots and Becketts is not what you want and we have to try to improve it, especially for the ‘qualy’.

What about Mercedes? Russell has said that she no longer has rebound. Have they taken the final leap with her evolutions? “I think they have made the definitive leap. The porpoising problem has been solved, without a doubt. Russell has already said that they could lower the car more if they wanted. It is fantastic for F1 and the public. On tracks like these in particular very fast, they have a very good car.”









Yesterday

Carlos He made it clear but he must finish today. It was on this track that his history in F1 began to be forged with an absolutely crucial test with Red Bull on July 19, 2013, which would determine his future. He likes Silverstone and, after showing that he has acquired the necessary comfort to drive this

ferrari in

Canada After a difficult adaptation period, this weekend he wants to go for his first win. Before, today he can sign his first pole position.

those of

Milton Keynes They must be favorites because it is a high-speed track, but Ferrari’s good cornering could be their great weapon.

Red Bull he hid, focusing Free Practice 2 on the analysis of his pontoons and the evolution of the engine cover, while Carlos left good feelings at all times at the wheel of a Ferrari with which he already had the rear wing that Leclerc premiered in Canada and mounting novelties on engine cover and mirrors.

The Spaniard had to deal, yes, with the rebound of his car in curves like

Copsesomething that will have to continue fine-tuning in the face of the ‘qualy’, like the rest of the pilots.

It seems that yesterday’s session was the one that hid the most traps for everyone. Most of the teams presented important innovations in

Silverstone, and that is why yesterday they had to waste more time to collect data with these pieces and begin to understand their behavior. This work was complicated by the rain in the first session, for which the pilots rode very little. And so the work in the Free seconds piled up.

– Chronicle of the Free 1:

F1 Great Britain GP: Rain leaves Free Practice 1 in nothing



– Chronicle of Free Practice 2: Sainz leads the first day at Silverstone