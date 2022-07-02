“Dybala was possible. Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma? I never believed it.”
Francesco Totti commented on the market moves of the Rome ahead of next season. From dreams Paulo Dybala And Cristiano Ronaldo to the goal Davide Frattesi of the Sassuolo. Here are the statements made by the former Giallorossi captain to the microphones of Sky Sports.
ROME – “We are used to talking before it all starts. I didn’t get the idea, there is still time, the championship will start in mid-August and anything can still happen. I hope I can make a great team, to achieve important goals” .
CRISTIANO RONALDO – “I never believed it. I know the current reality. If it were true, so be it, all Roma fans will be enthusiastic”.
DYBALA IN ROME – “It was possible, very possible. Other things happened and he vanished. He will go elsewhere, I hoped he could come to Roma. There was a chat but I don’t know what they said.”
FRATTESI ALLA ROMA AND VOLPATO AL SASSUOLO – “It is a possible operation, the managers are talking, evaluating a few situations. Volpato could be part of this. He has characteristics that are enhanced by the 4-3-3. He is whimsical, but shy and reserved. He has always shown his talent. its value “.
SHOTS IN SERIES A – “I am thinking of Lukaku’s return, this is a great blow. Pogba has returned to Juventus. We hope that even medium-high teams can make some purchases.”
follow 90min on Instagram.