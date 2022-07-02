Dream deal in Serie A: “Pretendo Neymar”

At Paris Saint Germain there are several points still to be resolved in this summer transfer market session. A sore point could also concern the future of Neymar jr, a Brazilian striker with a very high salary but he has not fully convinced in recent seasons. He might as well leave.

The new PSG Galtier begins to take shape after Vitinha arrives in midfield. In the meantime, in attack he will have to resolve the problem relating to Neymar, who failed to bring the Champions League to Paris and also disappointed enough in the last year. The sale, although very complicated, is not impossible. Also keep an eye on the Italian suggestion, which in any case remains highly unlikely.

Milan transfer market, Neymar madness from Brazil: with the help of Paris Saint Germain

Neymar at PSG he has often encountered injuries of various kinds and has not yet managed to bring the Champions League under the Eiffel Tower. The last season has been very disappointing for him as well as for Leo Messi, and rumors of a possible farewell to him are starting to hover. In fact, from Brazil ‘UOL Esporte’ even approaches the Brazilian to Milan with a lot of substantial help in the eventual affair by Paris.

Specifically, the Rossoneri, according to this source, would cover about 15/20 million of Neymar’s 49 hires, with the rest that could be borne by PSG, just to get rid of it on loan. The footballer for his part, however, seems determined to stay in Paris.

Calciomercato Milan, Neymar’s dream explodes on Twitter: “Now I expect it”

An almost impossible deal on paper between Neymar and Milan but which clearly sparked the fantasies and opinions of the fans on social media between dreams and ironies:

I add a detail. PUMA pays 30 million into Milan’s coffers (15 more). PSG is asking for 15-20 million for Neymar (main player of the puma sponsor). It is puma who is taking him to Milan on loan. To permanently remove it from Nike. – Jim Sink (@ JimSink1) July 1, 2022

If AC Milan takes Neymar I become a priest – matteo9grazie (@ matteo9grazie) June 30, 2022

Now I demand Neymar, few cocks1! – Frankie 🎰 Italian Champion 🏆 (@ FrankieVVS1) June 30, 2022

Look at neymar I would like him to Milan even in slippers with one leg – Riccardo Russo (@ Riccardo18Russo) June 30, 2022

if neymar goes to milan I start to be a monkey#Neymar – andrei (@xndrechetrappa) June 30, 2022

I want to see Neymar at Milan.

In my opinion they can only pay for it with t-shirts. – Agostino Mario Mela (@agostinomela) June 30, 2022

Paolo Maldini son of Cesare technical director of Ac Milan 7 times European champion, bring us Neymar jr – niK3 (@kitaru_shori) June 30, 2022