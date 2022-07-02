Disney recovers the image of the actor as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is once again the pirate trickster Jack Sparrow, the character that brought him popularity at the beginning of this century in the five films of Pirates of the Caribbean who has starred

In 2018, when Amber Heard made the first accusations against Johnny Depp of physical and mental abuse, the Disney studios, owners of the film rights Pirates of the Caribbean, They decided to publicly disassociate themselves from the actor.

Although the five films gave great economic benefits and Jack Sparrow became one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema, Disney chose never to return to the actor again. That same year, head of production Sean Bailey confirmed that a sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut for the first time the character of Jack Sparrow was not included in the script.



Johnny Depp is Captain Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ File, Archive

But after Johnny Depp’s recent victory over Amber Heard in a libel trial, things seem to have taken a positive turn for the actor. During the weeks that the trial lasted, Depp did not lose the support of his fans, who made long queues every day to see him, and this support was also seen on social networks.

Once the trial was over and the sentence was known, Johhny Depp traveled to the United Kingdom to celebrate a series of concerts, and the madness for the actor overflowed. Something that in recent days has also happened in Finland, where Depp has also performed with his music band.





read also

Eñaut Zuazo

Although it seemed that it was not going to be like that, Depp has come out of the trial reinforced. That is why perhaps Disney has reconsidered his position towards the actor. So this weekend, the image of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow has been projected again in the Disneyland theme parks, in the fireworks show in the iconic castle. And through the loudspeaker you could hear his voice with famous pirate phrases.

However, Johhny Depp, after Disney withdrew his trust, affirmed that he felt “betrayed” for not respecting the presumption of innocence towards him. And he added that for nothing in the world would he play Jack Sparrow again: “Nothing in this world, not even 300 million dollars and a million alpacas,” he said about the possibility of being part of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In addition, the actor has stated that he is very angry because Disney has continued to profit from his character. “They didn’t take my character off the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something behind me that they could find.”