Disney+ Premieres in July: “Spider-Man”, “Dads on Hire”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and more

After being bitten by a genetically modified spider, a shy and clumsy high school student gains incredible abilities as an arachnid. (DisneyPlus)

This month will be packed with releases for Disney+. To begin with, some titles of the film sagas of spider-man will land in the platform’s catalog along with other original productions such as the third installment of zombiethe Serie Dads on request and new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Spider-Man 1 and 2 – July 8

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is a teenager who becomes an extraordinary boy with superhuman abilities after being accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his uncle is killed in an armed robbery, the young man uses his powers to avenge his death and makes it his mission to end crime on the streets of New York. In this purpose, he meets his first great enemy: the supervillain Green Goblin (William Defoe).

Sam Raimi directed Tobey Maguire in the first Spider-Man trilogy. (Sony Pictures)

The second installment in the franchise introduces us to Peter as he grapples with the balance of leading a double life as a college student and superhero. In this way, a new threat arrives that will be very difficult to defeat, Otto Octavius ​​(alfred molina), a brilliant scientist who has lost himself and has been reincarnated in the mind of the maniac Doc Ock. The fearsome antagonist will put Spider-Man to the test by kidnapping his beloved Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).

The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 – July 8

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfieldlisten)) is an outcast and orphaned high school student who follows the lead of his Uncle Ben and Aunt May. As he seeks to discover himself, he runs into his first love, another girl from school named Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and both fall madly in love. When Peter investigates what really happened to his parents, he finds a clue that directs him to the laboratory of Dr. Curt Connors, who will finally be the main villain of this story under the identity of Lizard.

Andrew Garfield starred in both “The Amazing Spider-Man” films. (Sony Pictures)

The sequel brings Spidey back and pits him against another deadly foe, Electro (Jamie Fox). On the other hand, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns to meet him and the protagonist realizes that all his opponents have something in common: Oscorp. As much as being a hero is what he is meant to be, he will have to accept the sacrifices that this entails.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – July 8

A young Spider-Man (Tom Holland), which debuted in Captain America: Civil Wartakes his first steps as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). After experiencing for the first time what it is like to be an Avenger, he returns to the house of his aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and is closely watched by his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). At the same time, he tries to recover his normal routine as a high school student and his heroic identity as the kind neighbor from Queens without knowing that a villain known as the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Tom Holland currently brings to life Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Sony Pictures)

Dads on request – July 13

“It all begins when, on her thirteenth birthday, California (Farah Justiniani) receives an unexpected gift: the keys to a van sent to her by her mother, Itzel, who wants to meet her again in Zacatecas, after their enigmatic and prolonged relationship. disappearance. Miguel (Jorge Blanco), Morgan (Michael Ronda) and Diego (Lalo Brito), the three adoptive parents who now take care of California, are not very convinced with the idea, but she persuades them because she feels that this trip will lead them to happiness. : she will be able to see her mother again and finally they will all be together forever, “says the official synopsis.

A teenager embarks with her three adoptive parents to reunite with her mother. (DisneyPlus)

zombie 3 – July 15

Zed and Addison are living their final year at Seabrook. Everything goes perfectly for them, after the city accepts that monsters can coexist with humans. Zed is close to being the first zombie to go to college on a football scholarship, and Addison has invited teams from around the world to the Cheerleading Competition to kick off the first “Cheerleading Pavilion.” However, the peace ends when a group of intergalactic invaders arrive to participate in the competition, but the monsters and humans are suspicious of their true motives for landing on Earth.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are the protagonists of the “Zombies” saga. (DisneyPlus)

All the same, or not – July 20th

The Brazilian series follows Carol as she goes through the two biggest changes of her life. While she and her best friends get ready to start high school, on the other hand, she must come to terms with the idea that her mother will marry a new partner and have to live with his son. Between both situations, the adolescent will go through new experiences inside and outside the school environment.

Gabriela Saraivah plays Carol in “Everything the same, or not”. (DisneyPlus)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – July 27th

During the summer holidays, the lynxes move to a camp in California and will have to take on the difficult task of working on their own version of the musical by Frozen. “The Wildcats will try to show who is ‘best in the snow’ without leaving anyone out in the open,” describes the service streaming about the new season.

The third season will be set in a music camp known as Camp Shallow Lake. (DisneyPlus)

More series and movies coming to Disney +

Warning Baby unleashed – 1st of July

Vintage Star Wars: The Clone Wars – July 6th

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1 – July 6

Operation Shipwrecks Season 1 – July 6

eyewonder – July 6th

Gordon Ramsay: Extreme Flavors Seasons 2 and 3 – July 6

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer – July 8

giant sharks – July 8

Lost Cities: The Flood – July 8

daddy’s penguins – July 8

ready for preschool Season 3 – July 13

Wonder Years Season 1- part 2 – July 13

Lost Treasures Of Rome Season 1 – July 13

Molang Season 1 – July 13

The Green Neighbors Season 3 – July 20

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – July 20th

Colossal Machines Season 1 – July 20

talespin Season 1 – July 20

Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 1 – July 20

Horton and the World of Whos – July 22

this is the year – July 22

light and magic – July 27th

PJ Masks Season 5 – July 27

the kingdom of the lion Season 1 – July 27

Blackish Season 1 to 5 – July 27

growish Season 1 – July 27

Team Marco – July 29

shark gangs – July 29

Far Away From Raven’s Home – July 29

700 sharks – July 29

whales vs. sharks – July 29

