Dave Bautista Says Men Should Protest More Against Abortion Rights

Talking about abortion is not something new, for decades, women have found themselves in a constant struggle to have rights over their bodies when they decide to have an abortion. This is a topic that encompasses conversations worldwide, and as much as it seems that there is more openness to it, the high command always finds a way to make it go back. An example of this is the case Roe v. Wade.

Keep reading: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | James Gunn Confirms This Is “Probably Drax’s Last Movie”

This historic ruling was the main means that led to the legalization of abortion in the United States in 1973. However, in recent days the Supreme Court made the decision to annul said law supposedly because “the Constitution does not refer to abortion nor is there an article which implicitly protects this right. As expected, the decision has generated protests in the American streets and comments against it from some opinion leaders.

the same Joe Biden issued a statement from the White House last Friday (via Los Angeles Times) pointing out that this was a sad day for the court and for the country, showing concern for the health and life of the women of his nation who would now be in danger. Who has also shown his discontent is the actor Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy- 91%, The Army of the Dead – 78%).

During an interview with TMZthe also interpreter of Duna – 75% said this was an issue that everyone should get involved in and speak out against such a decision; He even mentioned two of his former fellow wrestlers who have a great impact on the public and so far have turned a deaf ear.

Continue with: Dave Bautista Offered As Kratos For Prime Video’s God Of War Series

I don’t think it has anything to do with men like me. I think all the damn men need to speak up about women’s rights. […] I can’t speak for my peers [Dwayne Johnson y John Cena], but obviously, they are not so forthright when it comes to things that can make them look bad in front of certain people. Men should speak up, get fucking strong.

Bautista’s support has always been evident through his social networks. Last year, he shared a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a T-shirt with the caption “Her body, her choice” (her body, her choice), and always seeks to be empathetic with women’s rights. On the other hand, his relationship with Dwayne Johnson and John Cena has never been the best, but this time he did make clear his discontent with their silence on such important issues.

It may interest you: Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn says Dave Bautista is irreplaceable as Drax

Meanwhile, the decision of the United States Court has been made, but in the midst of protests and comments against it, something new is expected to come forward to recover that right and, at least President Biden, promises to fight for it. So far, most of those who have expressed their discontent are women, so Dave invites the men to join so they know they are not alone.