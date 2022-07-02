Dani Alves responds with irony to Miguel Herrera’s comments

The Tigres coach questioned Dani Alves’ age and pointed out that he is not at his best level, a situation that provoked the Brazilian player’s response

Daniel Alves responded to Michael Herreratechnical director of tigers, about the opportunity that the lateral defender reaches the box of the Sultana del Norte. Through Twitter, the Brazilian made a joke towards “Piojo”.

“The pin… gü… handles time now,” Alves wrote on said social network in response to the words of the ‘Louse’ Herrerawho this Friday said that he loves “Dani, but the one who played with Pep Guardiola”, this in clear allusion to the age and level of the Brazilian.

“I try to rejuvenate the squad. Who wouldn’t want to have Daniel Alvesbut having a player of that age is more for the name and more for the media than for what he gives on the pitch, I love Dani but the one he played with Pep Guardiola”, Herrera said at a press conference.

“Today, at his age, he is more of a bombshell than the time he can help us. Maybe he will play a good tournament, ”added the Mexican strategist without hesitation before the media.

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Furthermore, the same blacksmith He was clear and said that one of his priorities is to find a center forward so that they have a natural change in case at some point Andre-Pierre Gignac it is not one hundred percent in the physical issue.

Meanwhile, Alves was released after his time with the Barcelona and seeks accommodation in a team that keeps him in good shape to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In Mexico he was offered to Cougars Y tigersbut in the Monterrey team they denied contact, while in the capital there was nothing concrete and only an offer.