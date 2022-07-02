Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is what I want to teach my son”

Cristiano Ronaldo tells a background of his family life and through the relationship with his son he tells something about himself

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is not yet clear. The Portuguese must decide whether to stay at Manchester United or try a new adventure, but, in the meantime, enjoy the holidays and break the silence, to tell something about himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo © LaPresse

Interviewed at home by ‘Televisao Indipendente’, Ronaldo told some anecdotes of his relationship with his son, little Cristiano Junior, who has just turned 12. “I often go to Lisbon and sometimes he comes with me – he explained – I wanted to show him where I grew up and I showed him the room where I lived with my friend Paixao. He couldn’t believe it and he asked me if I really lived there. Everyone thinks that everything today is easy, that the quality of life and everything we do comes from the sky. What I want to instill in Cristiano Junior and when I visit children in schools, is that talent alone is not enough and that only with hard work you can achieve what you want “.

Previous articleJuventus, relaunch for the attack: it can be closed at 25 million

Born in 1985, professional journalist since 2016, since 2017 in the large family of Calciomercato.it. With a few but simple commandments: passion, scrupulousness, precision, quality. All to better speak of the ‘most important thing among the least important things’ (cit. Arrigo Sacchi)

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker