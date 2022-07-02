Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is what I want to teach my son”

Cristiano Ronaldo tells a background of his family life and through the relationship with his son he tells something about himself

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is not yet clear. The Portuguese must decide whether to stay at Manchester United or try a new adventure, but, in the meantime, enjoy the holidays and break the silence, to tell something about himself.

Interviewed at home by ‘Televisao Indipendente’, Ronaldo told some anecdotes of his relationship with his son, little Cristiano Junior, who has just turned 12. “I often go to Lisbon and sometimes he comes with me – he explained – I wanted to show him where I grew up and I showed him the room where I lived with my friend Paixao. He couldn’t believe it and he asked me if I really lived there. Everyone thinks that everything today is easy, that the quality of life and everything we do comes from the sky. What I want to instill in Cristiano Junior and when I visit children in schools, is that talent alone is not enough and that only with hard work you can achieve what you want “.