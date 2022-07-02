Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the transfer to Manchester United
Exclusive 90min – Cristiano Ronaldo officially asked for the sale to Manchester United. Twelve years after the last time, the return to the Red Devils has not had the desired effects and the Portuguese forward, now 37, does not intend to spend another season away from the stage of the Champions League. As reported by our English editorial team, the champion will evaluate the offers that will come out during the summer transfer market session: at the moment, his agent Jorge Mendes has had contact with Chelsea, Bayern Monaco And Paris Saint-Germain.
Cristiano Ronaldo was among the first of the team to meet Erik ten Hag, who will be Manchester United’s new manager starting in the 2022/23 season. For the former Ajax coach, CR7 represents one of the pillars of the squad, as stated in a recent interview: “I’m looking forward to working with him. Ronaldo is a giant for what he has already shown, and I think he is still very ambitious. I want him to stay. He was very important to the Manchester United this year and can do great things in the future. ” However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans seem different.
