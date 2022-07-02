Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United, but under one condition, English newspaper reveals

According to the British newspaper The Times, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be transferred by Manchester United if the club receives a ‘satisfactory offer’ from a team competing in the UEFA Champions League.

A bomb shook the interior of Manchester United this Saturday (02). According to the British newspaper The Times, Cristiano Ronaldo has formalized a request for the club to be negotiated. The reason? The soccer star wants to continue playing in the UEFA champions leaguea competition for which the club failed to qualify.

With sixth place in the last edition of the premier leaguethe Red Devils will play the UEFA Europa League in the next calendar, which does not please the Portuguese.

Still citing the report published by The TimesCristiano Ronaldo has opened the door to leave Manchester United provided the club receives a ‘satisfactory offer’ from a team competing in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes faces in the Manchester United warm-up Getty Images

The striker returned to Old Trafford last season after the English shelled out 23 million euros to get the star out of the Juventus.

Cristiano’s request to be negotiated is an issue that has been reported for weeks by the English press, advancing as an offshoot of the team’s frustrating season, which has accumulated great goals against direct rivals and terrible eliminations under the command of Ole Gunnar Solskjær and after Ralf Rannick.

The Portuguese is the top scorer in the history of the Champions Leaguea competition in which he scored no less than 140 goals and 42 assists in 183 games, winning five titles: one for Manchester United (2007/08) and four for the real Madrid (2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18).