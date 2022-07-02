Cristiano Ronaldo and his return to Serie A: a shocking destination

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer after three years at Juventus. His contract with the ‘Red Devils’ expires in June 2023

It would already be running out on Cristiano Ronaldo BIS to the Manchester United. According to the ‘Times’, in fact, the Portuguese champion has asked the leadership of the ‘Red Devils’ to let him leave in the event of a suitable proposal.

But what could be the next CR7 team? In these days the track has taken off Chelseawith several sources who even spoke of a meeting between his agent Jorge Mendes and new ‘Blues’ boss Todd Boehly. Another hypothesis is the Bayern Monaco, to which it would be offered. Sources close to the Bavarian club, however, give the operation impossible.

According to the same ‘Times’ the option return in A league is to be taken into consideration, with the exclusion of Roma as the 37-year-old wants to play the Champions League. So all that remains is Juventus? To date, the return to Juventus should be completely excluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo back in Serie A: no Juve, Napoli poll

🚨 Naples is beautiful and bien intéressé by Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature 🇵🇹. (@TheAthleticUK) pic.twitter.com/LZgb2FxVpt – Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 2, 2022

With great surprise, however, the name of Napoli is mentioned. The Neapolitans would have asked for information, carried out a survey as for Dybala. Between Mendes and De Laurentiis relations are excellent and the interest of Napoli, according to ‘The Athletic’, is concrete.