control of ‘Monster Hunter Rise’, Logitech products, an iPhone 8 and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ movies for only 99 pesos

We have already passed the first half of the year and remember that this month we will have Amazon Prime Day 2022, so in a few days you will begin to see the content dedicated to it. Also, there are rumors that there will be a second this year.

You can join our Discord server where the community shares their own offers, as well as receive more immediate notifications of our offer posts. The latter also on our official Telegram channel.

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, not long ago we made a guide where we explained the essentials of this store. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Try Amazon Prime free for a month

Technology, a pair of power strips and a JBL speaker





Video games, consoles at a discount and a cooperative game on sale





PlayStation 5 – 12,999 pesos

Xbox Series S – 6,429 pesos

SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch 128GB – 500 pesos

SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch 256GB – 902 pesos

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 2,139 pesos

Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch – 343 pesos

Toys and collectibles, Rainbow Bride dolls and a Hot Wheels UNO





Presale: Black Panther Marvel Legends Helmet – 3,399 pesos

Figure Black Series Star Wars, Echo from Bad Batch – 599 pesos

Figure Marvel Legends Retro of Psycho-Man – 259 pesos

Funko POP Batman DC Day – 199 pesos

Ecto-1 Ghostbusters by Mattel – 240 pesos

Board game The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition – 432 pesos

UNO Hot Wheels edition – 67 pesos

Rainbow High Jr Doll – Sauce Violet – 347 pesos

Rainbow High Jr doll – Skyler Bradshaw – 347 pesos

Control Game and Learn from Fisher Price – 159 pesos

Movies and series, Dragon Ball Z tapes and the Despicable Me trilogy





Dragon Ball Z: The Last Z Warriors, Gohan and Trunks – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Dragon Ball Z: Goku’s father – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Dragon Ball Z: The galaxy is in danger – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Dragon Ball Z: The Invincible Power – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of the Warrior – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Dragon Ball Z: The fusion of Goku and Vegeta – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Harry Potter Package – Blu-ray – 699 pesos

Scarface – Blu-ray 4K – 325 pesos

Bad Boys Trilogy – Blu-ray – 199 pesos

My Favorite Villain Trilogy – Blu-ray – 269 pesos

Package with John Wick, Sicario and John Wick 2 – Blu-ray – 269 pesos

Fast and Furious 9 steelbook edition – 166 pesos

Microsoft Store, all Mega Man and Red Dead Redemption games for Xbox 360

These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.

In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos





Xbox video games with discount in Mexico

Eneba, anime games and the Spyro trilogy The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico





Games for PC Steam with a discount in Eneba Mexico

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Steam – 223 pesos

Monster Hunter: World – Steam – 200 pesos

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Steam – 64 pesos

DMC: Devil May Cry – Steam – 47 pesos

Dead Space – Origin – 62 pesos

KILL la KILL -IF – Steam – 131 pesos

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – Steam – 128 pesos

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Steam – 57 pesos

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Steam – 38 pesos

Remothered: Tormented Fathers – Steam – 21 pesos

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.