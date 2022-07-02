control of ‘Monster Hunter Rise’, Logitech products, an iPhone 8 and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ movies for only 99 pesos
We have already passed the first half of the year and remember that this month we will have Amazon Prime Day 2022, so in a few days you will begin to see the content dedicated to it. Also, there are rumors that there will be a second this year.
Technology, a pair of power strips and a JBL speaker
Video games, consoles at a discount and a cooperative game on sale
- PlayStation 5 – 12,999 pesos
- Xbox Series S – 6,429 pesos
- SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch 128GB – 500 pesos
- SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch 256GB – 902 pesos
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 2,139 pesos
- Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch – 343 pesos
Toys and collectibles, Rainbow Bride dolls and a Hot Wheels UNO
- Presale: Black Panther Marvel Legends Helmet – 3,399 pesos
- Figure Black Series Star Wars, Echo from Bad Batch – 599 pesos
- Figure Marvel Legends Retro of Psycho-Man – 259 pesos
- Funko POP Batman DC Day – 199 pesos
- Ecto-1 Ghostbusters by Mattel – 240 pesos
- Board game The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition – 432 pesos
- UNO Hot Wheels edition – 67 pesos
- Rainbow High Jr Doll – Sauce Violet – 347 pesos
- Rainbow High Jr doll – Skyler Bradshaw – 347 pesos
- Control Game and Learn from Fisher Price – 159 pesos
Movies and series, Dragon Ball Z tapes and the Despicable Me trilogy
- Dragon Ball Z: The Last Z Warriors, Gohan and Trunks – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Dragon Ball Z: Goku’s father – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Dragon Ball Z: The galaxy is in danger – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Dragon Ball Z: The Invincible Power – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Dragon Ball Z: The Return of the Warrior – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Dragon Ball Z: The fusion of Goku and Vegeta – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
- Harry Potter Package – Blu-ray – 699 pesos
- Scarface – Blu-ray 4K – 325 pesos
- Bad Boys Trilogy – Blu-ray – 199 pesos
- My Favorite Villain Trilogy – Blu-ray – 269 pesos
- Package with John Wick, Sicario and John Wick 2 – Blu-ray – 269 pesos
- Fast and Furious 9 steelbook edition – 166 pesos
Microsoft Store, all Mega Man and Red Dead Redemption games for Xbox 360
These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.
In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos
Xbox video games with discount in Mexico
Eneba, anime games and the Spyro trilogy The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico
- Games for PC Steam with a discount in Eneba Mexico
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Steam – 223 pesos
- Monster Hunter: World – Steam – 200 pesos
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Steam – 64 pesos
- DMC: Devil May Cry – Steam – 47 pesos
- Dead Space – Origin – 62 pesos
- KILL la KILL -IF – Steam – 131 pesos
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – Steam – 128 pesos
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Steam – 57 pesos
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Steam – 38 pesos
Remothered: Tormented Fathers – Steam – 21 pesos
