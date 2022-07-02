Concert makeup: glitter and music-proof eyeliner

What summer would it be without music? There is no good season without concerts. Jovanotti has already made an appointment to his fans with the Jova Beach Party. All ready to go wild on Italian beaches accompanied by the notes of Lorenzo Cherubini. And like him also Måneskin, Elisa, Guns N ‘Roses, Achille Lauro and many others promise fun and dance. Whether it’s rock or pop concerts, it doesn’t matter. The important thing is to get on the track. Obviously with an adequate concert makeup. Brilliant, flashy, eccentric. To celebrate music and your desire to dance, of course. However, taking into account the context: make-up must be long lasting and singing, dancing and sweat proof. Because concert makeup is not only a way to express one’s enthusiasm, indispensable for any fan, but also a beauty element to be made with care and in the smallest details to make it last.

Concert makeup: ideas and ideas

Let me be clear: her make-up and hair style at every concert. The basic rule, however, applies to all types of musical events: make-up must shine and be noticed. But each concert has its own characteristics. If you are a fan of the country rock musicfor example, your muse can only be Miley Cyrus. Here she is with a platinum blonde hair and a blue and glittery brushstroke on the eyes. Naked lips bring out even more eyes wrapped in color. Which is shown off in a clear and decisive way, without nuances

Different, however, the makeup to show off for an event gipsy mood. Wade Camila Cabello that sports loose hair and braids combined with total white eyeshadow. A total look from Coachella, in hippie style reminiscent of the flower child mood, always in fashion when it comes to concerts, especially outdoors. Long locks are worn with a messy, slightly messy twist to create a natural effect. To which to dutifully combine a glam note: a white ribbon between the braids, matching the dress.

Smokey eyes black: nothing more glamorous

The queen of the latest musical events was she: Chiara Ferragni. Who during LoveMi, the benefit concert organized by her husband Fedez in Piazza Duomo in Milan, showed off a concert makeup to imitate. The digital entrepreneur has staked everything on one eye and one smokey eyes black. Creating a decidedly glamorous contrast with the blue iris and highlighting the look.

Pencil, eyeliner all over the lid, plenty of mascara, dark and shiny eyeshadow, gloss on the lips: here is her version for concert makeup. Accompanied by a very tight and rigorous ponytail to highlight the make-up even more. The result? A beauty look to be inspired by.

Color and glitter

Black on the eyes is a timeless classic for concert makeup. Eyeliner, in particular, gives emphasis and magnetic strength to the gaze. Giving a grunge and rock allure ideal for a musical event. But at concerts, especially the rock ones, the watchword is to dare. Also showing off color, sequins, swarovski. And then metal eyeshadows, from gold to silver. Get inspired by Lizzo.

The pop star is a master of the colorful beauty look. And for concert evenings she offers a shocking pink make-up: a strong and warm color, which the singer sports on her eyes and cheekbones. The artist even colored her hair in the same shade. Giving away another idea for the concert beauty look: colored hair. If you don’t want to dare with a self-centered and flamboyant make-up for fear of the heat, therefore, bet everything on the hairstyle. Remembering that the only prohibition at concerts is simplicity.

If you want to shine, take a look at the proposals of Donni Davy, the brilliant make-up artist of Euphoria. On the Instagram profile of her beauty brand she offers tricks with lots of glitter, crystals, neon colors. Going from studs to swarovski. To satisfy all tastes and all concerts. Attention also to lipstick, another great protagonist of music evenings. If Miley Cyrus and Chiara Ferragni focus on a soft gloss, nothing prevents you from daring with more charged and intense nuances: from fiery red to black.

Concert makeup: how to make it last

The trick is therefore the absolute protagonist of the summer concerts. But how to make it last? After hours of dancing and in the summer heat, even the best make-up can be put to the test. This is why it is important to follow a few small tricks before unleashing the notes of summer concerts. Let’s start from the base: never without primer. It is the number one ally of concert makeup because it is a make-up fixer and allows you to make makeup last longer. On the market there are different types and for all skin types. To be applied immediately after skincare.

Also a touch of powder it is recommended before a concert: it mattifies the face, limiting the shiny effect given by sweat. Go ahead, then, to waterproof mascara because it is water resistant and prevents your eye makeup from dripping. A precious product for summer evenings. Especially to avoid surprises in case of intense emotions and tears. Just like it happened to Chiara Ferragni during the Fedez concert. Immortalized with shining eyes after that “I love you” from her husband, but with the make-up still perfect.

Discover in the gallery the ideas for concert makeup to imitate the stars.

