Coastal Grandmother, the posh trend that sweeps Tiktok in 11 purchases

Of TikTok We have learned many things, from how to line our lips this 2022 to how to tie our espadrilles so they don’t fall off, going through the importance of representing all sizes. And with summer among us, those who know the most about this social network have a new proposal: dressing well will happen to become a Coastal Grandmother.

But what is a Coastal Grandmother?

It literally translates as “coastal granny”, but it is much more than that, in fact you do not need to be a grandmother or have a house on the beach. The term was coined on TikTok by lex nicoleta, a 26-year-old girl who shows us with endless videos that emulating this trend is a matter of attitude. Come on, if you are one of those who enjoy the perfume of a good candle, who opens a bottle of wine at 4pm and who has gardening or writing as a hobby, there is no doubt that you will commune with the spirit of coastal grandmothers just as It has happened to Anne Hathaway.

Now, to achieve the preferred aesthetic of summer 2022, the first thing to do is take inspiration from Diane Keaton in When you least expect it, meryl streep in It’s not that easyof jane fonda in Grace & Frankieof any of the women of Big Little Lies or of kate hudson in Something Borrowed. The second step is to locate the roots of this trend:

in the touches classics with current details but very timeless.

with current details but very in thinking about the comfort and the functionality first of all.

and the first of all. in very minimalist and without shrillness.

In natural fabrics and fibers in light tones.

And to make things even easier for you, here is eleven purchases and three looks that perfectly define what it is dress like a real Coastal Grandmother: