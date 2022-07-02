Coahuila hospitals, the most expensive in COVID; they charge up to 864 thousand per patient

The private hospitals Coahuila were the ones that charged the most expensive care for patients with symptoms of COVID-19according to the government platform Data México.

In July 2021, when the third wave of infections began in the country, the patients Coahuilenses came to pay up to 864 thousand pesos on average for 10.3 days of specialized medical care; These high costs were made effective through the payment of insurance companies.

In that same month, in Baja California, each patient disbursed an average of 826 thousand pesos for medical care in private hospitals for up to 13.7 days in that entity.

In Yucatan, patients came to pay some 800 thousand pesos for medical assistance for 19.4 days.

However, regarding the options and coverage of health services, Data Mexico indicates that until the year 2020 only the 8.36 percent of the Coahuila population has been served by services provided by Seguro Popular while the 59.7 percent was treated at Social Security and the 2.0 percent corresponding to 63 thousand 829 people are not served;

Of this total that does not receive any type of care in health units, 31 thousand 326 are men and 32 thousand 503 are women.

…AND MEDICATION

According to the platform, the supplies and medicines against COVID-19 cost up to more than 82 thousand pesos per unit.

According to this report, remdesivir had an average unit cost of 82 thousand 700 pesos, requiring up to 3 units; baricitinib 27 thousand pesosadministering up to 2 units per patient, and Tocilizumab, with a cost of 20 thousand 300 pesosapplying up to 13 units.

Other drugs that were reported in this analysis were: azithromycin with value of 950 pesosrequiring up to 487 units per patient; enoxaparin, from 719 pesosrequiring up to 2 thousand 788 units of use and ceftriaxone of 511 pesosneeding up to 633 units per patient.

It is important to highlight that the medicines correspond to the cut-off period of the database of March 2020 to july 2021and that the use of drugs has changed over time as the disease is better understood.

CONCERN POSSIBLE PNEUMONIA

The latest variant of COVID-19 that appeared in Coahuila It was Ómicron that, being one of those that register a greater number of mutations, manifests multiple adverse effects in infected people.

One of these effects is that of pneumonia, which, according to the pulmonologist David Saucedo-Gilis a condition that can be prolonged and cause more damage, as it can lodge in the lung tissue and remain for days, even weeks.

The reason for this behavior is because instead of rapidly infecting large regions of the lung, COVID settles in multiple areas of these organs and then “hijacks” the immune cells of the lungsusing them to spread over periods of days or weeks.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include chest pain when breathing or coughingcough which may produce phlegm, fatigue, fever, sweating and shaking chills, body temperature lower than normal, nauseavomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.

But when pneumonia causes fluid to build up around the lungs (pleural effusion), it may need to be drained with a tube or removed through surgery because it can be life-threatening, Saucedo Gil said.

This effect, he says, occurs in patients who have experienced severe COVID-19 infection and who have not been vaccinated.

According to data from Federal Health Epidemiological Bulletinin Coahuila there are 1,250 cares for patients with symptoms of pneumonia and bronchopneumonia, that is, 45 more cases than during week 23 (from June 5 to 18).