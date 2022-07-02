Claudio Castagnoli’s arrival at AEW surprised WWE talent

After several days of rumours, Claudio Castagnoli (better known as Cesaro in WWE) finally returned to the ring at Forbidden Door, the PPV event that All Elite Wrestling and NJPW jointly held last weekend in the city of Chicago.

Castagnoli appeared as the substitute for Bryan Danielson in his fight against Zack Saber Jr., whom he eventually defeated. Shortly after, AEW confirmed that the fighter had signed with the company. However, he still had a job to do.

The new member of Blackpool Combat Club rounded off a successful week by adding another victory, this time in combat Blood & Guts that we could see last Wednesday in the special episode of AEW Dynamite.

His arrival at AEW was a great satisfaction and a surprise for the fans of the company. However, they were not the only ones to be amazed. In this sense, during the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that “a lot of talent in WWE was surprised that Castagnoli signed with AEW, based on the size of the offer that WWE offered him”.

Meltzer added that his signing led many of the talents to think that AEW would have matched or even exceeded WWE’s offer. The journalist indicated that “in WWE, they thought that AEW did not do it anymore, and Castagnoli could have made a lot of money in WWE”, despite the little chance that the fighter received a push.

After his arrival at AEW, Castagnoli has been enthusiastic about the possibilities offered by the company. Meanwhile, after the fight is over Blood & Gutsthe fighter had some differences with eddie kingston. Both have a history that goes back to Castagnoli’s beginnings in the independent scene, so the two stars could face each other soon.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.