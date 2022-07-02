Christian Bale talks about his villain in the movie Thor: love and thunder – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Christian bale is torn between superheroes and villains. Jump from one cinematic universe to another, from DC to Marvel, bringing to life iconic characters like Batman or the feared Gorr the God Butcher. Both have something in common although they are on opposite shores: they are impeccable thanks to the solidity of a story, but above all to the actor who gives them life and to whom, in the opinion of many, they owe more recognition than an Oscar in a secondary role – for The Fighter, The Fighter, in 2011–.

The Briton is famous for his extreme changes and his deep commitment when preparing for a role: he gains or loses weight to look the way he should, isolates himself from distractions or immerses himself in the psyche of his characters in a disturbing way.

Fifty titles confirm a career of more successes than failures: American Psycho (2000); The Machinists (2004); Christopher Nolan’s trilogy dedicated to Batman –Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012)–, American Hustle (2013), The Big Short (2015), The Prestige (2006), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), Public Enemies (2009), Terminator Salvation (2009) or his first appearance, with his face contorted and being just a boy in Empire of the Sun (1987).

It was his time to step into the shoes of a powerful villain: Gorr the God Butcher, who takes revenge against the gods who did not prevent the murder of his family, appears in mythology and in the new film installment of the God of Thunder that is premieres on Thursday, July 7, Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor has come face to face with multiple rivals – Laufey, the king of the frost giants; his brothers Hela and Loki, and the mighty Thanos – in three films: ‘Thor’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. “We needed to go a step further from Hela and find a villain that was more imposing, and we found that in Gorr, played by the remarkable Christian Bale,” said Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

Bale, who shares credits with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Sam Neill and Russell Crowe, told us about his inspirations and challenges.

“There is something of Nosferatu, although for me the primary source of inspiration was Aphex Twin’s video for his song ‘Come to Daddy'”.

His character looks very different from the comic. How was the transformation? Was her face achieved with makeup or did they use CGI (computer generated effects)? Also, in the comic, Gorr is nearly naked..

I saw the image of Gorr when Taika approached me for the role, before I even met him, and I thought, “No one is going to want to see me like this.” Then I talked to Taika and he told me: “You’re right, no one is going to want to see you like this, Chris. We are going to change it” (laughs). So the first notion I had of Gorr’s physical appearance was that he looked in underwear and what a fun idea it would have been to have worn it. Note that I think a first impression people have is that they used CGI, but before we started we had long conversations about my face, so we used prosthetics that took three to four hours to adapt and were made by the most spectacular teachers makeup and visual effects. It became a routine, I got used to waiting for the long process and I even enjoyed it, seeing how the character was built in collaboration with myself and the makeup expert. The truth was something spectacular.

I read that her influences for the character had been the Nosferatu and Kate Bush movies. Tell us about this.



Actually, the Kate Bush thing was an idea that Taika and I had. Like a wish. We wanted to do a kind of dance with that tone of mystery of the mythbusters, because Kate Bush is tangled up in many things (the singer is seeing a resurgence of her career thanks to the fact that her songs were included in the new season of the series Stranger Things), so we were inspired by their video clips. I think Taika would never have been allowed to use that scene in the final cut of the film anyway, and we didn’t make it either. But yes, as you say, there is some Nosferatu, although for me the primary source of inspiration was Aphex Twin’s video for their song ‘Come to Daddy’. We came to the conclusion that we should create a terrifying Gorr, so together with Taika we took influences from different places.

According to the ratings test, you are now the biggest Marvel villain, and in the past you were considered the greatest superhero of all time. What do you think about that?



Those audience tests are done in a small town in England, because it is very rare that they say that he is the best villain. I would like to correct that a bit. Who guarantees it? The movie hasn’t been released yet. Who claims it? That makes me feel anxious, and yes, I appreciate it, maybe he can be the best villain in the few films I’ve seen. Look, I think what I did is somewhat vulgar compared to what Cate Blanchett (who played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok) achieved. I am very happy to be in the company.

Is it easier to be a villain or a superhero?

A villain is much easier.

Why?

A villain doesn’t have to do anything to fascinate anyone in his fight. I think Chris Hemsworth had the rough job on this movie.

Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster or Mighty Thor, alongside her beloved Thor, who is played by Chris Hemsworth.

By the way, how was working with him? Did they rehearse a lot?

“I think Chris Hemsworth had the tough job on this movie.”



To be honest no. Before filming we had some very brief meetings. We did a scene for three days, we improvised a lot. Taika gave me a few lines and we read other things from the script… and absolutely nothing we rehearsed in those three days made it into the movie (laughs). It was very warm working with him. He is a gentleman, a genius, a magnificent actor, like the rest of the cast, which is tremendous. I feel very proud to be part of it.

What did you like most about Gorr to agree to play him?

On a very superficial level, you don’t see much in the movie, really. I already mentioned this to you, but I just love Aphex Twin’s wonderful video for his song Come to Daddy and what I did was recreate it on screen. Those familiar with the video know that it is fantastic. It is something that you can see in the film and that takes me to level two, which is when a black slime comes out of my mouth when I spit. I do not want to tell many more details that I enjoyed very much.

I was captivated by that monstrous side, but also to understand the pain that distills in the comic and that Taika magnificently captures with comedy and sincere emotions. They really are touching. I am not referring only to the character I played, but to all the stories that take place in the film. They are very moving. I must say that Thor surprised me, it is a great story.

