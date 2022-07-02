Christian Bale has only seen one Thor and Love and Thunder movie

In Thor: Love and ThunderThor will be enjoying his retirement when Gorr the Butcher of Gods manifests itself threatening to destroy all the gods and making the Marvel hero have to go back into action. In his mission to stop Gorr, Thor will have the help of the Valkyrie queen and her ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, now also turned into Thor.

Christian Bale has been in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays the God of Thunder, and Taika Waititi, the film’s director, spoke a few weeks ago about the complexity of Gorr’s character.

The only Thor movie Christian Bale has seen is Thor: Ragnarok

“You may not agree with the way he’s doing it, but you understand why he’s slumped and why he’s gone this way.”. These words of Chris Hemsworth seemed to indicate that Christian Bale must have known very well the ins and outs of the Marvel universe to be able to make a good interpretation of the Butcher of Gods.

Nevertheless, Christian bale you’ve only half done your homework, and you haven’t reviewed all the movies Thor before getting in front of the camera: “I have only seen [Thor] with Chris performing it in ragnarok and in [Love and Thunder]. I haven’t seen the others”.

Despite its little contact with movies ThorBale recognizes the great work that Hemsworth has done with the character: “is an actor who was born to play Thor. Who else could do it?”.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8 and later it will be added to the Disney Plus catalog where the previous installments of the saga are already available: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarök (2017).