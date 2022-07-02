Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Movies

What are Chris Evans’ favorite Marvel movies? The Captain America actor reviews the UCM and gives us the ‘top’ of his stories.

the actor of Captain America, Chris Evans, recently appeared on the D23 Inside Disney podcast. His presence was to talk about the premiere of Lightyearthe spin-off of toy story. However, the topic of superheroes and Marvel Studios. And the actor revealed his favorite UCM movies.

During a lightning round, Chris Evans confirmed that Captain America is surprisingly not his favorite Marvel Studios character. His favorite hero is Hombre de Hierrothe character played by Robert Downey Jr. on the big screen. Two years ago, in 2020, the actor stated in Cinemablend that spider-man He was her childhood hero. We guess he makes the difference between movies and comics, obviously.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved to shoot scenes like sticking to the walls of buildings or trying to jump from one building to another.”

What’s your favorite movie?

Regarding the Marvel movie he has worked on and that he liked the most, Chris Evans spoke of a technical tie between Captain America: The Winter Soldier Y Avengers: Endgame. The answer is a change from what the actor told Men’s Journal. Previously, he claimed that the sequel to his own solo franchise was his favorite movie of his. did not include Avengers: Endgame.

“I have weak points for different reasons. I would say Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It was the first time he had worked with the Russo brothers. Winter Soldier was the first to remind me that he had to keep his feet on the ground. In fact, I began to understand the character. I really liked that story. The cast, the directors… Yes, my favorite movie is Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The actor’s favorite moment

Chris Evans told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that his favorite Marvel Studios fight scene also comes from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In it, her character faces a legion of agents of HYDRA In an elevator. The truth is that this is a legendary sequence.

“I’m a fan of that fight scene in the elevator. That was the first scene we shot from the second Captain America movie. It was the first time I worked with the Russo brothers. It was the first time that I felt Steve Rogers a little lonely. In the first movie, you really feel like everyone is shaking hands with him. And, in the first Avengers movie, I did my best not to get in the way. The second Captain America movie is the only one where I really felt, I guess, some pressure. That first fight scene in the elevator came out really well.”

When Chris Evans was asked who is the best Marvel Studios actor to fight verbally, the star of daggers in the back It was very clear to him. “You can’t beat Robert Downey Jr.,” he said.