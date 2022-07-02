Checo Pérez will start fourth in the British Grand Prix

Checo Pérez will start from a decent position at Silverstone, where he will seek the podium for the first time

Czech Perez will start in a bittersweet fourth place in the British Grand Prix after a Saturday in which at the end ferrari domino to Red Bull by taking pole position with Carlos Sainz.

The rain was an important factor from the first qualy in Silverstone. In the first round, the Mexican took second place in his first laps. 1:42,611, but this was quickly surpassed by his opponents.

First place in the first round went to Max Verstappen 1:40.452, followed by charles leclerc Y Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, the man from Guadalajara was out of the top 5.

The trend continued for Q2. Checo was in second place in the first minutes with a 1:42.513, but this record was again surpassed by Lewis Hamilton, Lecerlc, George Russell and Lando Norris.

With six minutes to go, the man from Guadalajara was in eighth position and 1,858 behind Verstappen, who repeated himself in first position.

With little improvement on the track, the man from Guadalajara was placed in third position with a .45.507 and fighting to get into the top three places.

Checo Pérez qualified fourth for the British Grand Prix. EFE

In the last moments of Guadalajara hit the table by scoring a 1:42.049 and thereby placing himself in third position, but was unseated by Carlos Sainzwho became the surprise on Sunday by taking pole position with a 1:40.983.

In the end, the Mexican scored a 1:41.616, the same with which he remained in fourth position and was three definitions away from being among the top three.

This Sunday there will be a fight in the first two rows between ferrari Y Redbull, Well, Pérez will leave with Charles Leclerc, in a fight that could mean keeping or losing second place in the drivers’ championship.